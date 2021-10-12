Is it time to invest in Nike stock as Goldman initiates coverage with a buy rating?

Rising demand and supply constraints have driven up oil and natural gas prices lately. And given the industry’s momentum, we think undervalued stocks APA Corporation (APA), Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY), Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), and Berry Corporation (BRY) might be good additions to one’s portfolio. These stocks are rated ‘Buy’ in our proprietary rating system. Read on.Crude oil and natural gas prices are experiencing a remarkable rally, driven by rising demand from a reopening economy and tight supply. Oil prices hit multi-year highs on October 18, with Brent crude oil futures hitting $85.45 per barrel, while the United States West Texas intermediate (WTI) reached $83.18 per barrel. And oil prices could rise further if OPEC sticks to its tight supply policy. Hence, analysts expect oil prices to hit $100 per barrel.

