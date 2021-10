Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. We’ve all seen them: Those Mountain Project posts about a loose bolt someone came across, or worse, a bolt that’s fallen out of the rock: “Hey, someone should fix this!” I was up in the Flatirons, Colorado, last Sunday, bouldering at the base of the Slab formation, and I topped out on a ledge where a sport climb starts only to see a hanger and stud clipped to the first bolt, having somehow come out of a hole higher on the climb. Not having a wrench, as is common, the climbers who’d either found or pulled the bolt had simply left it there, hoping that someone else—a “bolting expert”?—would come along to fix it.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO