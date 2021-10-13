CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves fans rush to stores to pick up 2021 pennant chase gear following NLDS win

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
Fresh off the excitement of the win over the Brewers, Braves fans flocked to the clubhouse store and other retailers to get their NLDS winning gear.

Channel 2′s Chris Jose caught up with several fans as they were buying hats, T-shirts and other merchandise.

“I said, ‘I’ve got to go down and get one of these right away.’ I’ve got my 2019, 2020, 2021. But this is the year,” Bette Selfridge said.

The lifelong fan watched the team clinch a spot in the NLCS from home.

“It is the sweetest thing in the whole wide world,” she said.

Braves Clubhouse Allen Sandberg thinks so, too. He showed Jose all the gear that fans can purchased. Many items are the same ones the Braves wore on the field after they beat the Brewers Tuesday.

“We want to be able to give back to our fans. That’s our No. 1 goal. So those here in the store and that way they can come pick it up,” Sandberg said.

Retail stores also have their Braves gear out, including Academy Sports in Kennesaw. Cody Reid said they will continue to get new merchandise for adults and kids throughout the week.

“We’re gonna get new designs, new shipments. We’re gonna have plenty of inventory available,” Reid said.

That’s good news for fans who think they will be back soon for more -- and have the team’s next opponent they want to beat on their mind.

“Honestly, I would want to face the Dodgers, just to get revenge on them. Get revenge and have a bitter sweet moment,” fan DJ Demjanik said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
