STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF GRAND FORKS IN DISTRICT COURT NORTHEAST CENTRAL JUDICIAL DISTRICT Probate Division In the Matter of the Estate of Kraig A.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Bradley J. Beehler, Personal Representative of the Estate, in care of the Attorney at the address set forth below or filed with the Court.

