WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Police say a South Carolina man was killed by an eastern Missouri officer after allegedly trying to pull a gun on the officer. The shooting happened at 2:10 a.m. Thursday on a gas station parking lot in Wentzville. St. Charles County police identified the man killed as 22-year-old Johan Quintero of Greenville, South Carolina. The St. Charles County police chief says the officer saw Quintero reach for a gun in his waistband, and the two men struggled over the weapon before the officer shot him. Both officers at the scene escaped injury. An internal investigation is underway.

