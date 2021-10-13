CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor International To Bring New Legal Action Against Marriott

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFurther to its obligation to keep stakeholders informed of material events, Minor International (“MINT”) makes the following statement:. MINT has filed a legal claim in Thai court against Marriott International, Inc. (“Marriott”) in relation to the JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa (the “JW Marriott Phuket”) which is owned by MINT and operated by the Marriott group. MINT’s claim is for THB 570.6 million and alleges that Marriott has committed a number of offenses under Thai law, including:

