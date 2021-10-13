CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSIU Almanac October 13th, 2021

John A. Logan College and SIU'c Touch of Nature are sponsoring a beginner rock-climbing class in laste October. For more information call Touch of Nature at 618-453-1121. Or, browse to: https://hnd-p-ols.spectrumng.net/johnloganc/Members/PR/Programs.aspx?searchby=category&siteid=2176&catguid=d964dc96-b126-435a-94ff-ec6cda62d16d. This weekend, the Heritage Festival will take place at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg. To learn more, visit: https://www.sic.edu/events/4242/heritage-festival#.YV9OP9rMJaQ.

wsiu.org

SIU prepares for homecoming 2021

SIU kicked off the start of homecoming week with a pep rally Monday. SIU’s homecoming theme this year -- “SIU Is All That: A flashback to the 90’s”-- is a play on the TV show from nickelodeon. Students and the community can participate in different events leading up to the...
wsiu.org

Negro Baseball League Exhibit

The African American History Museum in Springfield is featuring a limited exhibit of the Negro Baseball League. It runs through October 30. Special thanks to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum for several of the photos featured in this video.
wsiu.org

Fort Massac Encampment returns October 16th and 17th

History comes alive at Fort Massac State Park this weekend showing what life was like hundreds of years ago. After taking a year off because of the pandemic, the Fort Massac Encampment will take people back to the 18th and 19th centuries. The 47th annual event features a food court...
wsiu.org

SIU Alumni Center to be Renamed Guida-Moller Family Alumni Center

The Alumni Center at SIU-Carbondale is being re-named after a donation from two alums. The SIU Alumni Association’s home in the C-Wing of Woody Hall will be renamed the Guida-Moller Family Alumni Center after a $500,000 gift from alumni siblings Julie Guida and Scott Moller. During a Facebook live segment...
wsiu.org

Miners Manager Mike Pinto Loved His Time in Southern Illinois

The Southern Illinois Miners independent league baseball franchise officially ended its 15-year run in Marion last week following the retirement of the team's owners, Jayne and John Simmons. After the announcement, WSIU's Brad Palmer talked with the only manager in Miners' history, Mike Pinto.
wsiu.org

Haunted Hollow at SIU's Touch of Nature has fun for all ages

Haunted Hollow Fest returns bigger and better this year at SIU’s Touch of Nature. On October 24th, Touch of Nature is holding their Haunted Hollow fest with activities for all ages. The fest is longer this year and runs from 11am to 6pm. Some of the activities include a climbing...
