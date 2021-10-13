WSIU Almanac October 13th, 2021
John A. Logan College and SIU'c Touch of Nature are sponsoring a beginner rock-climbing class in laste October. For more information call Touch of Nature at 618-453-1121. Or, browse to: https://hnd-p-ols.spectrumng.net/johnloganc/Members/PR/Programs.aspx?searchby=category&siteid=2176&catguid=d964dc96-b126-435a-94ff-ec6cda62d16d. This weekend, the Heritage Festival will take place at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg. To learn more, visit: https://www.sic.edu/events/4242/heritage-festival#.YV9OP9rMJaQ.news.wsiu.org
