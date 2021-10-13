CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How to create an effective security policy: 6 tips

By Kevin Casey
enterprisersproject.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre your security policies boring? OK, that’s not entirely fair. Security policies are boring, especially to people outside of IT – in the way that children find their parents’ or teachers’ rules “boring.” There’s a limit to how interesting one can make “best practices for creating strong passwords” sound to the masses.

enterprisersproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
kaspersky.com

How effective are security solutions against ransomware?

Almost every developer of information security solutions claims their products repel ransomware attacks. That’s true: All of them do provide some degree of protection against ransomware. But how strong is that protection? How effective are those technologies?. Those aren’t idle questions: Partial protection against ransomware is a dubious achievement. If...
TECHNOLOGY
wirx.com

Cyber Security Week Tips

It’s Cyber Security week, and a Michigan expert says there’s one simple change you can make today to make sure your accounts are safe. David Derigotis at Burns and Wilcox says too many people us the same log ins and passwords across multiple accounts and it can lead to disastrous circumstances.
TECHNOLOGY
Thrive Global

How To Create and Execute Effective Individual Development Plans

Don’t have time to read the entire post now? Watch this video with the summary. Most of us feel overwhelmed. We are balancing career, personal and professional growth, family life, health, financial commitments, etc. The amount of information on how to do certain things feels massive and many times it is difficult to decide when to do what.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
readwrite.com

Outsourcing or Outstaffing: Do it Right With 10 Effective Tips

Outsourcing and Outstaffing are the two most popular practices that are widely approved and preferred by businesses. Such models help to fast-track the development process and also save a lot of time & money. Both the models allow businesses to utilize the valuable resources and experience of the employees working from any part of the world.
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelangelo
Beta News

4 tips for creating a DevOps implementation strategy

By its very design, DevOps is a disruptive technology -- but one that can profoundly and positively impact how businesses manage and deliver software projects. As one of the most complex technologies to implement, DevOps includes multiple phases critical to achieving successful digital transformation. But, when it’s managed correctly, DevOps is the most powerful tool available in modern software development.
COMPUTERS
thebossmagazine.com

5 Mobile Application Security Tips

App security is more than a benefit or additional feature; it is a necessity. A single breach could set your company back financially, along with changing your customers’ perception of you. Your business will lose a chunk of its trustworthiness, and it will then become clear to you that you had a customer base because users trusted you. Read on for five ways you can maximize your users’ personal data security and build and maintain your business’s online reputation.
CELL PHONES
TechRepublic

Top 5 tips for remote security

With more workers at home than ever before, security has become an even bigger concern. Tom Merritt shows us how to be extra safe. Security was hard enough when you had everyone in the network. Now we're all forced to deal with employees working from home, sometimes on their own devices.
TECHNOLOGY
techgenix.com

Creating an effective incident response plan

Monique Magalhaes is a DP Executive and facilitator of data protection and information governance at Galaxkey, a company specialising in data protection and security solutions. She is a researcher, writer, and author of technology and security.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Information Security#Security Awareness#Application Security#Security Policy#Developintelligence#Red Hat
wpguynews.com

How to Create a Secure Payment Gateway

It’s better to be safe than sorry. And that statement’s even more true for online stores. Securing your payment process is critical to holding customer trust and maintaining your flow of business and income. Is your payment system under lock and key? Learn more about attacks and make sure you’re...
ECONOMY
leisuregrouptravel.com

Are You Failing to Create Effective Content?

After 20 years as a Search Engine Optimization Specialist & Content Strategist with more than a decade in the travel industry, I can say with a fair amount of confidence that you are failing to create effective content. To be fair, creating content that captures readers’ attention and drives them...
Digital Collegian

Tips for Creating a Great Email Template

If you want to create a great email template, it is essential to pay attention to various aspects to ensure you get the appropriate design and tone. Generally, the first step of creating an email template is usually deciding the message you intend to deliver. It is also recommended to have a rough idea about the media type you intend to add. Creating a great email template is beneficial to a company in various ways, such as boosting the brand’s image, saving time, and creating consistency, among other advantages. The following are practical tips for creating a great email template.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cisco
Nature.com

Effects of government policies on the spread of COVID-19 worldwide

The outbreak of novel COVID-19 disease elicited a wide range of anti-contagion and economic policies like school closure, income support, contact tracing, and so forth, in the mitigation and suppression of the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, a systematic evaluation of these policies has not been made. Here, 17 implemented policies from the Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker dataset employed in 90 countries from December 31, 2019, to August 31, 2020, were analyzed. A Poisson regression model was applied to analyze the relationship between policies and daily confirmed cases using a generalized estimating equations approach. A lag is a fixed time displacement in time series data. With that, lagging (0, 3, 7, 10, and 14Â days) was also considered during the analysis since the effects of policies implemented on a given day may affect the number of confirmed cases several days after implementation. The countries were divided into three groups depending on the number of waves of the pandemicÂ observed in each country. Through subgroup analysis, we showed that with and without lagging, contact tracing and containment policies were significant for countries with two waves, while closing, economic, and health policies were significant for countries with three waves. Wave-specific analysis for each wave showed that significant health, economic, and containment policies varied across waves of the pandemic. Emergency investment in healthcare was consistently significant among the three groups of countries, while the Stringency index was significant among all waves of the pandemic. These findings may help in making informed decisions regarding whether, which, or when these policies should be intensified or lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
makeuseof.com

How to Create Documents in MongoDB

MongoDB is a NoSQL database that stores unique data such as documents, which are grouped into collections. For example, in a MongoDB database, each customer’s data is stored as a document, and all the customer documents are stored in a collection. In this tutorial article, you’ll learn how to create...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
wpguynews.com

How to Create a Web Design Portfolio That Attracts Clients (7 Key Tips)

It’s hard to overstate the importance of an attractive web design portfolio. A selection of your best work can demonstrate your skills and intrigue new clients. Fortunately, you can put together your own high-quality online portfolio by following a few rules of thumb. In this article, we’ll start by discussing...
INTERNET
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

New $1,800 Stimulus Check Release Date Revealed; Here's How Many Payments Are Left in 2021

The latest round of stimulus payments in a $1,800 plan is on the way as requests for a fourth stimulus check increase. The latest Child Tax Program has been handed out, with payments totaling $3,600 for children under the age of six in 2021 and $3,000 for children aged six to seventeen. Families with college students between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for a $500 grant.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy