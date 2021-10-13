CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can I Sue my company for emotional distress?

I'm a manager at my company I was transferred stores to help a struggling one and it this store the assistant manager has degraded and insulted me along with violating my privacy by pulling up my private information from my employment records and showed up to my house I have contacted hr with the company putting her on Suspension for 4 days and now they are pushing for her to work at my store. She now walks around saying that she got away with it because the company refuse to take anymore action against her. I dont fell comfortable going to work knowing that she will be there or can show up for any reason. With all of the event that have taken place I no longer feel safe at my house knowing that she got away with it she still continues to call me degrating names along with my other coworkers. So what action can I take agent the compney for allow this to happen.

