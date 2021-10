Every genre, from rap to indie, can be seen playing in the music venues of Atlanta. Every night of the week, a new band is pouring out into a crowd of music lovers. Several of Atlanta’s more intimate music venues, such as The Masquerade or Smith’s Olde Bar, are filled with flannel-wearing indie lovers rocking out to the newest underground artists. Other venues such as Coca-Cola Roxy and The Tabernacle give off that same intimate energy while expanding into more prominent and more popular areas of music.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO