Contrary to the claims of Simon Jenkins (The National Trust has needlessly provoked an ‘anti-woke’ campaign, 13 October), Churchill was not condemned in the National Trust’s report on the legacies of slavery and colonialism at places in our care, and nor was the report written by a group of partisan academics. The report was authored and edited by a number of the most experienced curators in the National Trust. It went through a robust review process with internal and external curators and academic historians before it was published. The report presents our existing knowledge about Chartwell and many other properties in a straightforward and factual way, in the hope that we and others can build upon that knowledge and enhance our understanding of the global nature of the British country house.

POLITICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO