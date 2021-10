Students and teachers face a steep uphill climb now after a year of interrupted learning. To me, the challenge seems daunting. But then I think about my students. I think about the boy who fled violence in Central America with only his father, leaving his mother behind; he was always eager to solve the most difficult math problems. I think about the girl who also came from Central America with only her mother, with no belongings, but who never stopped trying to learn the English alphabet. I think of another immigrant who lost family to COVID, yet who would cheerfully answer questions about what she was reading.

