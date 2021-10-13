CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An imperfect icon, Julia Child returns to the screen in new documentary

By Erin Trahan Twitter
WBUR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross four decades Julia Child invited television viewers into her kitchen with a promise of something grand — bringing home a little piece of France — but without the pretense of effortless perfection. Instead, she embraced the fact that her imposing 6-foot 2-inch frame and cock-eyed voice would never embody the feminine ideal. How else could she pull off lining up a row of poultry carcasses and calling them “the chicken sisters?”

