As the championship season begins, the girls had their first real test on the course today. In their largest field of runners this season, they managed an 8th place finish, being led again by Maddie Helgemo who ran to a 13th overall finish to earn a plaque. Rounding out the top 5 were Ella Stepke, Sophia Herrera, Karlee Herr and Sarah Mathews. Their next competition will be the biggest meet of the year at CFI as Lapeer hosts the league meet on Tuesday, October 12th; racing begins at 4:00.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 11 DAYS AGO