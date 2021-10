Anolani passed away peacefully in her Mommy's arms at Tripler Army Medical Center. Though her life was short, she made a great and positive impact on those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her parents, Steven and Angel Augugliaro; Grandparents Dennis and Lydia Kaeka, and Isabel Baker. She also has many Aunties, Uncles, and Cousins in Hawaii and around the world who loved and adored her. She is preceded in death by her older sister Kanani, who had the same rare disease. The medical lessons learned from Kanani directly contributed to Anolani living as long and as healthy as she did.

