27 people sick from carbon monoxide poisoning at Gwinnett apartment complex

Carbon monoxide sickened several people overnight at a Gwinnett County apartment complex.

It happened at the Vida Apartments off Graves Road in Norcross Monday night. The fire department said the power was out and one of the apartments was using a gas-powered generator.

A total of 27 patients were evaluated for varying degrees of illness.

Eight patients with reported non-life-threatening illnesses were transported to local hospitals. Most of the eight patients were children.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency officials want to remind the community about the use of generators.

Firefighters said generators should run outside at least 20 feet away from windows, doors or vents.

Carbon monoxide alarms should also be installed on every floor of a home.

