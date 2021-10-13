Diet mistakes

The Weigh Down Workshop, started by a conservative Christian named Gwen Shamblin, blended late-20th-century diet and weight loss culture with Christian spirituality (via The Guardian). A Christian approach to dieting proved popular. Shamblin sold millions of books and in 1999 started her own church, the Remnant Fellowship, in Tennessee. The church became embroiled in controversy, according to a 2004 New York Times article, after investigators raided Shamblin's office while looking into the death of an 8-year-old boy whose parents were Remnant Fellowship members. "A lot of our evidence is that they disciplined their children in ways the church recommended,” a police official said at the time. Both parents were sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison for murdering their child, per The Guardian. The investigation into the church's role in the boy's murder was inconclusive.

