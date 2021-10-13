CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diet mistakes

ctnewsonline.com
 6 days ago

“If you are not good at something, it means you haven’t made enough mistakes.” This quote is from Chef Jason Champagne, owner Native Chef LLC, as he talked about cooking skills. However, this statement can be applied to everything in life. I think back to learning how to tie my...

www.ctnewsonline.com

shefinds

The Healthy Carb You Should Have Every Morning To Burn Calories And Supercharge Your Metabolism

Carbohydrates may have a bad reputation for causing weight gain and halting success in your wellness journey, but the reality is that this macronutrient is essential to achieving your goals and may even make it easier to create a calorie deficit over time. Frequently eliminated from the diets of those looking to lose weight, depending on the variation you choose, carbs are actually the best source of energy for your body when it comes to feeling alert throughout the day.
alternativemedicine.com

Diet can control high blood pressure

People with treatment-resistant hypertension successfully reduced their blood pressure by adopting the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) eating plan, losing weight and improving their aerobic fitness by participating in a structured diet and exercise program at a certified cardiac rehabilitation facility, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association’s flagship journal Circulation.
FIRST For Women

This Tasty Bread Is Better Than Wheat if You Want to Lose Weight and Shed Body Fat

A life without carbs is one that’s hard to imagine, especially if you’re a bread lover like me always reaching for another slice. Luckily, in recent years we’ve learned that bread is not the enemy, if you’re opting for the brown variety. Wheat has long been the go-to alternative to white bread, but we just learned there’s an even healthier option that reigns supreme. New research reveals that rye-based foods including bread are a better choice for weight loss than those made with refined wheat.
newmilfordspectrum.com

Is Your Diet Making You Depressed?

A 2019 Canadian study found that 62% of business owners felt depressed at least once a week, and 54% said stress impaired their ability to concentrate at work. Depression can have detrimental effects on the mental health of an entrepreneur, not to mention their bottom line, but few realize just how much their diet plays a role in their mental health. So, in this video I'll guide you through five ways your diet is making you depressed, and how the right diet can help you heal.
Mashed

The Weigh Down Workshop Diet Controversy Explained

The Weigh Down Workshop, started by a conservative Christian named Gwen Shamblin, blended late-20th-century diet and weight loss culture with Christian spirituality (via The Guardian). A Christian approach to dieting proved popular. Shamblin sold millions of books and in 1999 started her own church, the Remnant Fellowship, in Tennessee. The church became embroiled in controversy, according to a 2004 New York Times article, after investigators raided Shamblin's office while looking into the death of an 8-year-old boy whose parents were Remnant Fellowship members. "A lot of our evidence is that they disciplined their children in ways the church recommended,” a police official said at the time. Both parents were sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison for murdering their child, per The Guardian. The investigation into the church's role in the boy's murder was inconclusive.
Medscape News

The Mediterranean Diet Isn't What It Used to Be

When Mt. Vesuvius erupted in 79 CE, some residents of Pompeii sought shelter in stone vaults on nearby beaches, but to no avail: the lava flows still took their lives. But molten rock did not erase evidence of how they lived those lives. Their bones tell a story of how the Mediterranean diet has changed over time, even as a gender gap in diets has not.
MindBodyGreen

The Mediterranean Diet Was Bested By The PPT Diet For Post-Meal Blood Sugar Response

Whenever it goes up against other diets in studies, we often see the Mediterranean diet come out on top—but not this time. In a study published in the American Diabetes Association's journal Diabetes Care, they found that a personalized postprandial-targeting diet (PPT diet) was more effective than the Mediterranean diet in improving glycemic control in people with prediabetes.
Medscape News

Ketosis, Including Ketogenic Diets, Implicated in Prurigo Pigmentosa

Prurigo pigmentosa, an uncommon inflammatory skin condition also known as Nagashima disease, is growing in frequency, possibly as a result of increased interest in the ketogenic diet, according to a dermatologist, who reviewed skin conditions common to patients of Asian descent at the Skin of Color Update 2021. "Ketogenic diets...
broomfieldenterprise.com

People and plants: Vata season diet

Welcome to vata season. Are you familiar with Ayurveda? It is a holistic approach to health care that encompasses a natural and prevention-oriented system. The word Ayurveda comes from two Sanskrit words that mean “life science” or “life knowledge.”. The Ayurvedic tradition was originally shared orally, then recorded more than...
Bill Abbate

Put Your Mind on a Diet

Have you ever thought about how much our mind and stomach are alike? An author and editor of several magazines early in the last century brought this concept to light. It is an interesting line of thought and one which deserves further consideration.
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
MedicalXpress

High-salt diet may disrupt body clock

Although health experts have long known a high-salt diet (HSD) is harmful to the cardiovascular system, new research finds that it may also disrupt the body's internal rhythms directly. The research will be presented virtually at the Seventeenth International Conference on Endothelin (ET-17). Disruption of the body's circadian rhythm is...
Best Life

Drinking This Twice a Day Increases Your Risk of Dementia, Study Says

Sticking to a balanced diet and establishing good exercise habits can be an essential part of overcoming some of the challenges aging puts on the body. But even beyond what you eat at each meal, research has shown that what's in your cup could also have a major effect on your health. And according to two studies, drinking this type of beverage twice a day can significantly increase your risk of developing dementia. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup so often.
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Pineapple, Say Dietitians

Pineapple is a super sweet and tangy fruit that is synonymous with tropical and island vibes. Who doesn't love a pina colada?! But besides being a main ingredient in the refreshing drink, it's also packed with vitamins. "Pineapple is an excellent source of vitamin C and low in calories," says...
Sentinel

Why does cholesterol increase even if you eat healthy?

The cholesterol is a substance natural fat that is found in all cells of the human body. Thus, it is an essential nutritional element for the correct functioning of the organism and when its levels are inadequate it can have negative consequences for health . Most of the cholesterol is...
WVNews

How much sugar is in your diet?

The current Dietary Guidelines recommend limiting added sugars to less than 10% of daily calories. If someone eats 2,000 calories a day, this allows for 200 calories from added sugars, or 12.5 teaspoons. The average intake of added sugar for Americans age 1 and older is 13% of total calories.
MedicineNet.com

Why Atkins Diet Is Bad for You?

Many people have successfully lost weight on the Atkins diet, a popular low-carbohydrate diet. You may have wondered — "How safe is the Atkins diet?" Some dieters have seen improvements in their cholesterol and glucose levels. But, the low-carb way of eating isn't for everyone. Dr. Robert Atkins popularized the...
LIVESTRONG.com

Fibroids Diet: The Best and Worst Foods for Fibroids

Uterine fibroids can cause severe pain and discomfort for many people. Food certainly isn't the ​only​ factor that contributes to fibroids, but experts say it does play a part in the condition. "While we don't fully understand the causes of fibroids, studies have shown that dietary patterns and foods may...
WTVW

Southern diet may increase risk of cardiac arrest

The Journal of the American Heart Association recently looked at various diets around the country and the risk of these diets for sudden cardiac death. They found that people who more commonly consumed a southern-style diet, meaning high in added fats, fried foods, processed meats and sugary drinks, had a higher risk of sudden cardiac death than people who did not consume these things.
eastnewyork.com

The Pros and Cons of Vegan Diets

Switching to a vegan diet can be difficult, but many Americans are starting to take up the challenge. US News highlights that only 3% of Americans consider themselves vegans. Nevertheless, surveys reveal that more people are now showing interest in plant-based diets by actively eating more plant-based food and having meat-free days.
