Outerbike Has Returned, and So Have Some Demo Bikes
"This feels like the first Outerbike" said Mark Sevenoff as he scanned the cloudy, cool venue in Moab, Utah on October 1, the first day of the three-day event. Outerbike was born in 2010 in response to Interbike, the industry-only trade show in Las Vegas that lots of bike nerds wanted to go to but couldn't. Ashley Korenblat, owner of Western Spirit Cycling Adventures and her husband Mark Sevenoff saw a need for an event that allowed consumers to actually ride a bike on an actual trail before raiding the kid's college fund and hoping the other parent doesn't notice.
