Bicycles

Outerbike Has Returned, and So Have Some Demo Bikes

By Maureen Gaffney
singletracks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“This feels like the first Outerbike” said Mark Sevenoff as he scanned the cloudy, cool venue in Moab, Utah on October 1, the first day of the three-day event. Outerbike was born in 2010 in response to Interbike, the industry-only trade show in Las Vegas that lots of bike nerds wanted to go to but couldn’t. Ashley Korenblat, owner of Western Spirit Cycling Adventures and her husband Mark Sevenoff saw a need for an event that allowed consumers to actually ride a bike on an actual trail before raiding the kid’s college fund and hoping the other parent doesn’t notice.

marketplace.org

As mountain biking booms, so does demand for trail builders

In a remote northern Minnesota forest, Mica Harju uses what looks like an oversized hoe to place dirt and rocks along a new stretch of mountain bike trail carved through the woods. “This is the real sexy part of trail building,” she said with a laugh. “Moving dirt. Moving rock.”
SPORTS
bigbendsentinel.com

Marfa100 bike race returns after 2020's 'virtual ride'

MARFA — The Marfa100 bike race is returning to Pinto Canyon Road this year after 2020’s “virtual ride.” 2019 brought big things for the charitable race: it was the biggest year for registration yet with 111 participants, and marked a shift in leadership from Joey Benton and Faith Gay to Zeke Raney and Elizabeth Farrell. Cyclists from all over the country came to Presidio County to test their mettle and enjoy the local scenery in a low-key but competitive atmosphere.
CYCLING
singletracks.com

Lucky To Ride is Breaking Down Mountain Biking Barriers

Denver resident Fernando Ibarra was helping his friend clean out his neighbor’s house one day, years ago. The neighbor was getting rid of a few old bikes and Ibarra wanted to hang on to one and fix it up. He took the bike, a 20-year-old hardtail, into a neighborhood bike shop to see if they could fix it.
DENVER, CO
The Dispatch

Semper Fi Bike Ride Returning To Ocean City Next Weekend

OCEAN CITY — The second annual Semper Fi Bike Ride is scheduled for Ocean City on Sunday, Oct. 17. Staging for the ride will start at 8 a.m. in south end of the Ocean City Inlet parking lot, and riders can register as late as 11 a.m. The First State...
OCEAN CITY, MD
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
Santa Monica Daily Press

Bike It! Walk It! Returns and all eyes are on the golden sneaker

Bike It! Walk It! week returns to Santa Monica schools today and all eyes are on the Golden Sneaker award that will recognize the school that has the highest percentage of students walk, bike, scooter or take public transportation. The mission is to cut down on emissions in town and...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KDVR.com

First snow for Denver arrives with more below-freezing temps

DENVER (KDVR) — A frost advisory has been issued for the Denver metro area and north up the Front Range. A freeze warning is in effect for south of Denver. The advisory and warning are in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Protect your plants outdoors and bring potted...
outtherecolorado.com

Here's how much snow could land in Denver during upcoming storm

It's looking like Denver could get its first snow accumulation of the season later this week, according to the National Weather Service. The forecasting service recently published a breakdown of how much snow will land in Colorado, including the Mile High City, from Wednesday through Friday. While a first wave of snow this week missed the Denver metro area, this second wave will probably hit.
DENVER, CO
#Mountain Bike#Infrastructure#Covid#Post Covid Outerbike#Imba#Public Land Solutions#Specialized
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Next Storm With Mountain Snow Will Arrive By Tuesday

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another spectacular mid-October day in Colorado with plenty of sunshine, dry conditions and light wind. High temperatures will be as much as 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year in some areas. By tonight we’ll see the clouds increase from the west and southwest as a weather disturbance passes to our south. It could spread a few light rain or snow showers into the San Juan Mountains before sunrise on Monday. Monday will bring another mild day to Colorado but it will be breezy during the afternoon with increasing clouds. A...
COLORADO STATE
LaGrange Daily News

Bike MS returns to LaGrange this weekend

Cyclists will once again flow through downtown as hundreds of riders join the Bike MS: Atlanta Peach Ride this Saturday and Sunday. The event is not a competition, explained Anastasia Emery with the MS Society, but rather a relaxing riding event that raises both money and awareness of Multiple Sclerosis.
LAGRANGE, GA
singletracks.com

When is it Too Smoky to Mountain Bike?

Over the last three years, how often have you looked out the window as you dressed for a ride and thought “Ugh, is it too smoky to ride?” Probably more times than you’d care to acknowledge. With the new realities of climate change upon us, we now have an additional, fifth season—wildfire season—one that stretches like a dismal umbrella over summer and fall, occasionally crisping the edges of spring and winter to boot. And while the issue of wildfire smoke and its attendant air quality impacts has largely been an issue in the Western US, this past summer has seen smoke from California to the New York Islands.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bicycles
Cars
singletracks.com

Max Commencal Talks Women's Race Teams, Alloy, and Money

Mountain bike racing teams are oftentimes fairly separate from the companies that sponsor them, owned and run by a passionate person, and funded by a few generous sponsors. In the case of Commencal, all of the pieces come together in a closer family unit. Max Commencal is enthusiastic about the athletes he works with, and you will often see him hugging riders at the finish line of World Cup downhill races.
CYCLING
smartcitiesdive.com

After biking boom, some cities beef up infrastructure

In mid-September, bicycle advocates and members of the Bill de Blasio administration gathered on the Brooklyn Bridge to celebrate the first reconfiguration of the landmark in more than 70 years. In an event de Blasio called “a symbol of New York City fully embracing a sustainable future and striking a blow against car culture,” the city unveiled a protected bike lane replacing a lane of traffic long given over to cars.
TRAFFIC
singletracks.com

Clipless Cleat Experiments: The Fore and Aft of It

While nearly every one of my fast friends is switching to flat pedals I’ve spent the summer tinkering with cleat placement and pedal tension. I’ve mounted my cleats in the same spot on all of my shoes since receiving a bike fit on my cross country race bike many years ago. I no longer race, nor ride those sorts of trails and bikes, so It seemed appropriate to look at different fit options. The common move for gravity riders seems to be a rearward cleat position, so I decided to give that a shot.
SPORTS
303cycling.com

What this Bike Racer has Learned After Five Weeks and No Riding

I’m coming up on five weeks of no cycling or strength training. I thought this may help restore some energy by giving my body a break from stress. I thought it’d help slow me down. Maybe turn on my parasympathetic nervous system more and become more relaxed. I actually got...
YOGA
kmvt

Annual Pomerelle Ski Swap coming up, used equipment now being accepted

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Pomerelle Ski Swap is fast approaching at Idaho Water Sports in Burley. The ski swap is where people are able to trade in their used boots, helmets, skis, or snowboards, and then are able to get new equipment. Last year, the Idaho Water Sports...
BURLEY, ID
skyhinews.com

In the schools: Mountain biking, leadership projects and the return of one awesome band

• Thank you Grand Foundation for the grant that has allowed MPHS to purchase new equipment for the weight room. • Grand County Higher Ed is a great partner of MPHS. They have created an instagram account to provide weekly updates and college and career happenings and opportunities for all MPHS students.
singletracks.com

Ethan Nell's Custom Wrapped, 27.5/26″ Mixed Wheel YT Tues for Rampage

With Red Bull Rampage this Friday, we’re starting to get a look at what some of the athletes will be riding. It’s usually the same frame they ride most of the year, but the attention that surrounds the event is a good reason for some new paint, and the terrain is enough to consider swapping a few key components.
CARS
singletracks.com

TMYK: Adding Trails and Maps to Singletracks

Trails are tough things to wrangle. The squiggly lines on a map resist most forms of organization, and never quite fit onto the rectangular pages they’re printed on, let alone the flat screen of a computer or smartphone. Trails are living, breathing, organic corridors running through wild and natural spaces and as humans, we can’t help but want to explore and then share them however we can.

