Outerbike Has Returned, and So Have Some Demo Bikes

Over the last three years, how often have you looked out the window as you dressed for a ride and thought “Ugh, is it too smoky to ride?” Probably more times than you’d care to acknowledge. With the new realities of climate change upon us, we now have an additional, fifth season—wildfire season—one that stretches like a dismal umbrella over summer and fall, occasionally crisping the edges of spring and winter to boot. And while the issue of wildfire smoke and its attendant air quality impacts has largely been an issue in the Western US, this past summer has seen smoke from California to the New York Islands.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO