The Albanian government has denied that it is in talks with Britain to detain illegal migrants, after reports broke over the weekend. The reports from leading UK media stated that immigrants who arrived in the UK via the Channel would be deported to processing centres based in Albania. The report also claimed that UK Home Secretary Priti Patel ‘has made it clear she wants this to happen’ and ‘we are down to the fine details’.

IMMIGRATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO