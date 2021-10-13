Mark Harmon Shock: Here's Why CBS Didn't Give Any Hint On Leroy Jethro Gibbs' Departure In NCIS Season 19

Where are Nell and Eric on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13? If you come into the premiere tonight wondering about this, we are more than happy to help. If you missed the end of last season, then you missed pretty much everything that happened with Barrett Foa and Renee Felice Smith’s characters. Over the past couple of years Eric Beale became enormously successful away from NCIS, and in the finale decided to finally move forward by opening up his office in Tokyo. Not only that, but he asked Nell to join him. She spent a big chunk of the past season wondering if she really should be the boss but realized that her path was elsewhere.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO