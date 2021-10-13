CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moorhead, MN

Moorhead City Council approves raising age for buying tobacco products and banning flavored tobacco products

By Don Haney
froggyweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORHEAD (KFGO) – The Moorhead City Council has approved an ordinance that raises the legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 and also bans all flavored products from licensed stores in the city beginning January 1st. The vote was 7-to-1 A number of citizens appeared to support the ban in a public hearing prior to the vote. Becky Anderson, Sanford Health’s Respiratory Manager, sometimes in tears, spoke of the years she has dealt with those dying of diseases as a result of smoking,

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Trump sues U.S. House committee investigating Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday against the U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging it made an illegal request for his White House records. Trump asserted in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for...
POTUS
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
Reuters

Kidnapping in Haiti shines spotlight on gangs, risk experts say

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries pulled its American staff out of the country for nine months because of political unrest before returning them last year, according to the group's 2020 annual report. The kidnapping of 17 missionaries over the weekend has underlined a different, growing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Moorhead, MN
Government
City
Moorhead, MN
Reuters

N.Korea fires ballistic missile as military activity surges

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, officials in South Korea and Japan said, as Seoul opens a major arms fair, spy chiefs meet to discuss the nuclear standoff, and South Korea prepares for a space launch. The...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Anderson

Comments / 0

Community Policy