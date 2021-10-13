Moorhead City Council approves raising age for buying tobacco products and banning flavored tobacco products

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – The Moorhead City Council has approved an ordinance that raises the legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 and also bans all flavored products from licensed stores in the city beginning January 1st. The vote was 7-to-1 A number of citizens appeared to support the ban in a public hearing prior to the vote. Becky Anderson, Sanford Health’s Respiratory Manager, sometimes in tears, spoke of the years she has dealt with those dying of diseases as a result of smoking,