Georgia head coach Kirby Smart addressed the Bulldogs quarterback situation as JT Daniels has not played since Georgia’s blowout win over Vanderbilt in week four. “We are trying to get JT back,” Smart said. “He is much improved this last week at the end of the week. He had a really productive throwing session, I guess it was Thursday, maybe. Then before the game he was able throw more than he was the previous week. We’re going to try to let him throw some today although today will be a lighter practice.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO