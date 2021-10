TWO Blood Drives are on tap this week here in our Golden Triangle. This afternoon's (Monday) Blood Drive will be at the Valier United Methodist Church from 1:30 to 6:30. On Thursday, the "drive" will be up & running at the Conrad Mission Church from 11 o'clock until 5:30. If you've NEVER given blood before, allow me to submit that blood donors report a great feeling of satisfaction after donating the "Gift of Life." Find out this week in both Valier & Conrad, as we head into our Montana winter weather season...

CONRAD, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO