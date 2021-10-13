‘Adversaries’ Trailer Pulls Back the Curtain on Monark’s Ne’er-Do-Wells
While some JRPGs feature largely normal characters stuck in some sort of fantastic setting, others go all the way and fill both the hero and villain rosters with all sorts of oddballs. Nippon Ichi’s Monark appears to belong to the latter category, with several strong personalities already making up the resistance group and today revealing an even odder group serving their enemies. What kind of person could enjoy this crazy situation? Watch and find out.hardcoregamer.com
