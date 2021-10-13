‘Adversaries’ Trailer Pulls Back the Curtain on Monark’s Ne’er-Do-Wells

In general there are two types of island to start a new life on. The first kind has a peaceful village that’s seen better days in need of just the right resident to farm, craft, and socialize it back to life, while the other has slightly fewer people and significantly more monsters, requiring just the right resident to farm, craft, and fight the island into shape. Len’s Island is the latter type, peaceful on the surface but with with a network of caves and dungeons that are significantly more dangerous than the easy crafting life up top would suggest. Thankfully the beasts of the caves are happy to stay where they are, so if the new resident wants to spend a good couple hours setting up the homestead just right the dark mysteries will be there, waiting patiently to be explored after the crops to come in.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO