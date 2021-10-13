Amanda Little: Climate change is already shocking our food chain

New research published in the journal Nature Climate Change suggests that 85% of all human beings have already felt the impact of climate change, whether because of floods, droughts, forest fires, extreme heat, or even unusual cold spells. The scientists used machine learning to review over 100,000 studies of events that could be linked to global warming and paired the analysis with a well established data set of temperature and precipitation shifts caused by fossil fuel use and other sources of carbon emissions.

