WATCH: “The Tribal POV: California’s Sports Betting Initiatives” at G2E 2021

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas for the 2021 Global Gaming Expo (G2E). In this video, watch for the panel discussion titled “The Tribal POV: California’s Sports Betting Initiatives”. California is finally in play with a tribal-sponsored sports betting initiative on the ballot in 2022 and initiative from card clubs and their host cities—making for a fascinating year ahead with high stakes for tribes. In this session, we’ll talk with the tribal stakeholders about their sports betting initiative and what it means to the tribes and the state of California.

