Maine State

Maine’s Most Endangered Historic Places announced

By IrregStaff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYARMOUTH — Maine Preservation announced its annual list of the Most Endangered Historic Places in Maine recently. The Most Endangered Historic Places List began in 1996 for the purpose of identifying and raising public awareness about preserving threatened historic properties. Since that time 165 places have been included on the list, of which 60 have been saved, 36 currently are in the process of preservation, and only 20 have been lost.

