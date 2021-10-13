CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota's "Weirdest Town Name" Is Actually a Super Cool Name

Career-finding website Zippia revealed its list of the weirdest town names in each state, and some of them are pretty out-there. Apparently work for the folks over at Zippia.com has been a little slow during COVID-19. They recently revealed a list of the weirdest, most out-there town names in each state. It's a good read. I mean, did you know there's a Paint Lick, Kentucky? Or Catfish Paradise, Arizona? Would you visit Satan's Kingdom, Massachusetts?

