CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

New books at Stratton library

By IrregStaff
theirregular.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTRATTON — Wendy Boyle, Librarian for the Stratton Public Library, recently announced the new books added this month. The following adult fiction titles have been added: “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty, “The Butler” by Danielle Steel, “Chasing the Lion” by A. J. Tata, “Enemy at the Gate” by Vince Flynn/Kyle Mills, “Flagstaff: We Will Be No More” by Randall Probert, “Forgotten in Death” by J. D. Robb, “Foul Play” by Stuart Woods, “The Heron’s Cry” by Ann Cleeves, “High Stakes” by Iris Johansen, “The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson, “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, “The Man Who Died Twice” by Richard Osman, “Malibu Rising by Taylor” Jenkins Reid, “Right Behind Her” by Melinda Leigh, “Talk To Me” by T. C. Boyle, “Three Sisters” by Heather Morris, “Two Sister’s Detective Agency” by James Patterson, “Warden Service Comes To Flagstaff” by Randall Probert, “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks and “Wolf Point” by Ian Smith.

www.theirregular.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

New books, books, and more books

Williamsburg County Children’s Librarian Kimberly Matthews has such fun these days cataloging and displaying the many new titles of children’s books arriving at the library. The new books have refreshed the library collection with more series such as The Boxcar Children, new fiction titles, new easy reader titles, and new non-fiction titles, which are all on the library shelves awaiting checkout by young readers and their families. Books to read to tiny babies, toddlers, and little pre-readers and books children and young adults can enjoy by themselves are all available in abundance.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
NOLA.com

Who Dun It? Find out at the New Orleans Library's mystery book club

Librarian and mystery-lover Shelby Goddard will host the New Orleans Public Library’s monthly Who Dun It? Book Club from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Participants will discuss “The Broken Girls” by Simone St. James, a chilling novel about a journalist who uncovers the dark secrets of an abandoned boarding school in Vermont.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wiscnews.com

Library hosts book club twice in October

Kilbourn Public Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells, will host its book club featuring “An Anonymous Girl” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27. The book is available for check out at the library, on the bookmobile and digitally on Hoopla & Overdrive.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Rotary Donates Books to Library

The Yonkers Rotary Club has donated over 200 hardcover books to the Riverfront Library in Yonkers. September was Rotary’s Education and Literacy month during which Rotarians are urged to undertake projects that expand education and literacy opportunities across communities. The donated books are from the personal collection of Club Vice-President and District Area Governor Bina Ahmad and Past District Governor Mahbub Ahmad. Five Club Rotarians were present at the handing over of the books to the Director of the Library Sandy Amoyaw, who is also the Club Historian and a long-time Club Member. In addition to the two donors, Club Rotarians Lawrence Farah and Anissa Latif also helped with unloading the books.
YONKERS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
KFYR-TV

50,000+ books: Friends of the Library used book sale

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library opened its doors today for the first used book sale in over a year and a half. The assortment of books mostly come from public donations. The rest are pulled out of circulation at the library. The money made goes to...
BISMARCK, ND
inkfreenews.com

Join Voyager Book Club at North Webster Library

NORTH WEBSTER—Never joined a book club, because of not wanting to get stuck reading a book you don’t like? Then Voyager Book Club at North Webster Community Public Library is something to consider. Voyager is a different kind of book club in that each member reads a book of their...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T. C. Boyle
Person
Heather Morris
Person
Iris Johansen
Person
James Patterson
Person
Liane Moriarty
Person
Kevin Henkes
Person
Richard Osman
Person
Stuart Woods
Person
Ian Smith
Person
Nicholas Sparks
brctv13.com

Library Book Sale & Pennsylvania Author Book Signing

A local library is running a book sale three consecutive weekends this month. On the third weekend they'll have a Pennsylvania author at the library doing a book signing. Dimmick Memorial Library will be selling books both inside and outside of the building during Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage. It gives people the chance to build their own at-home library. On October 23rd, as a bonus, Pennsylvania author Chris Vernon will be in person selling and signing his new book Love Letters To My Younger Self and sharing his experiences as a writer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHIZ

Friends of the Library Bookstore is Now Taking Book Donations

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- If you have books that you’ve already read or just no longer need, the John McIntire Library’s Friends of the Library bookstore is now back open. Friends of the Library gives people the opportunity to donate books and other materials to the library. Sean Fennell, Marketing Communications Director at John McIntire Library said it will be open tomorrow from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
ZANESVILLE, OH
hudsonvalley360.com

George Rickey book talk at the Chatham Public Library

CHATHAM — The Friends of the Chatham Public Library’s popular Author and Artist Series is back with an illustrated talk by author Belinda Rathbone about her latest book, George Rickey: A Life in Balance 3:30 p.m. Oct. 30 on the library lawn, 11 Woodlawn Ave., Chatham. Rathbone’s book is the...
CHATHAM, NY
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center library book club Oct. 16

SIOUX CENTER—Shelf Discovery Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Sioux Center Public Library. Participants will be discussing the book “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek.”. Pick up a copy of the book at the library. New visitors are always welcome.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books
mcheraldonline.com

Books to Borrow Claysburg Public Library Recommends

Jemima Graber is thankful that her husband, Roy, and daughter, Laura, are healing from the buggy accident. A car had hit them and left Roy in so much pain. Laura is still struggling to walk. Jemima is busy with Carolyn, Nevin and little Simeon. Even with all the little ones, Jemima feels she could find time to work a food truck during the tourist season. Jemima and Abigail, her sister-in-law, have a dream of owning a food truck. They have saved for a long time and now seems the time to buy it. They find one that they are sure will be just right. When it comes time to buy it, Roy declares there isn’t any money to buy it.
CLAYSBURG, PA
Lincoln Journal Star

Libraries to host online One Book discussion today

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) will host an online discussion of the 2021 One Book – One Lincoln title, “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family,” at 2 p.m. today, Oct. 9. The discussion link is available at lincolnlibraries.org. “Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker explores the impact...
LINCOLN, NE
mysouthlakenews.com

The Southlake Public Library Presents Fact, Fiction and the New World: The Role of Books in the Making of America

We know ‘a picture is worth a thousand words,’ but a book can capture an entire time period. In the upcoming exhibition, Fact, Fiction and the New World: The Role of Books in the Making of America you will learn how the availability of books and the spread of literacy profoundly influenced the discovery of the New World and how books also determined what people looked for.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
capeanncommunity.com

Reading Together! Book Clubs at Sawyer Free Library

For those of us to like to socialize, the act of reading can feel a bit solitary. Fortunately, the Sawyer Free Library offers a range of book clubs to help make reading more of a social activity where you can connect with like-minded book lovers!. To join the fun, all...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
KELOLAND TV

Spooky book picks with Siouxland Libraries

We’re being joined by Justin Stevenson a Digital Services Librarian with Siouxland Libraries. He’s a horror aficionado and book expert. He’s here to give us a few recommendations that will keep us on the edge of our seats all spooky season long.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
marshfieldmail.com

Marshfield grad donates book to local library

Marshfield native, Darleen Anderson recently donated a copy of her new book, "Flip-Flop and Don't Stop – the story of Gigi the gymnast" to the Webster County Library. This is Anderson's first book, which was illustrated by Brittney Anderson Ferguson. Anderson is a 1951 graduate of Marshfield High School.
MARSHFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy