New books at Stratton library

Jemima Graber is thankful that her husband, Roy, and daughter, Laura, are healing from the buggy accident. A car had hit them and left Roy in so much pain. Laura is still struggling to walk. Jemima is busy with Carolyn, Nevin and little Simeon. Even with all the little ones, Jemima feels she could find time to work a food truck during the tourist season. Jemima and Abigail, her sister-in-law, have a dream of owning a food truck. They have saved for a long time and now seems the time to buy it. They find one that they are sure will be just right. When it comes time to buy it, Roy declares there isn’t any money to buy it.

CLAYSBURG, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO