Eustis, ME

John Leslie Caldwell

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTRATTON — John Leslie Caldwell, 90, passed away Oct. 9, 2021 at the VA Medical Center at Togus. He was born Sept. 8, 1931 in Eustis, son of Ernest and Olive (Donahue) Caldwell. He graduated from Stratton High School 70 years ago, in the class of 1951. In July of 1951, John joined the U.S. Navy and served his country for four years of active duty, during the time of the Korean Conflict, being honorably discharged as a Boilerman, 2nd Class. Dec. 7, 1953, John married Florence Palmer in Philadelphia, Pa., and she predeceased him July 26, 2015.

