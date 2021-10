In preparation for the Greater Andover Days Parade, the Andover Police Department will start closing roads at 9:50 AM, Saturday, October 16th. Andover Rd will be closed from Aaron Dr south to Central. Central will be closed from Andover Rd. east to Shay. Shay will be closed from Douglas north to Central. Officers will close all intersections and clear traffic from the route. Please make sure you make plans in advance so you don't get stuck!

ANDOVER, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO