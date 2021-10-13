CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toy shop warns to ‘buy now’ to avoid Christmas disappointment and higher prices

By Josie Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

A toy shop owner has warned consumers to “buy now” to avoid Christmas disappointment amid fears ongoing supply chain problems will result in higher prices and empty shelves.

Robert Gliddon, the owner of Gliddons Toy Shop in Sidmouth Devon said there would be shortages and price rises this Christmas.

He said: “It’s not just shortages, you’ve got to face the reality of price rises, anything from 10% to 15% on anything from across the seas.”

He advised consumers: “If you see it, buy it, and be prepared to pay more before Christmas.”

Congestion at the Port of Felixstowe is yet another unwanted side-effect of the HGV driver shortage

Andrew Opie, of the British Retail Consortium

Mr Gliddon said his shop was currently well stocked as a result of heavy ordering over the last two months in anticipation of supply issues in the run-up to Christmas, when demand is heaviest.

Shipping giant Maersk has said it is diverting vessels away from UK ports because of a build-up of cargo.

It has started rerouting its container ships away from Felixstowe the UK’s largest commercial port, to unload elsewhere in Europe before using smaller vessels to finally get deliveries to the UK.

The UK’s port industry has also warned that some ports are managing access to storage space with “short-term restrictions” in a bid to ease congestion issues.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: “Congestion at the Port of Felixstowe is yet another unwanted side-effect of the HGV driver shortage. As cargo cannot be removed fast enough, there is a backlog of containers at the ports which are preventing new ships from docking and unloading.

“Retailers are working closely with suppliers to mitigate issues, including finding alternative routes to bring goods into the country, but further disruption may be unavoidable.

“This comes on the back of a very challenging 18 months for supply chains due to Covid and the disruption to global shipping and transport logistics.

“Extending the temporary visa scheme to increase the pool of drivers available would provide a short-term fix to these problems, and the Government must act quickly to prevent further disruption for consumers in the months ahead.”

Doug Bannister, chief executive of the Port of Dover, said there is “no congestion” at Dover, adding that people can count on the route to the Kent port functioning as the ferries always keep moving.

Asked about the suggestion that there will be empty shelves at Christmas and asked how “Grinchy” he feels, Mr Bannister told Times Radio: “I don’t feel particularly Grinchy, but at the same time, you know, listen, Felixstowe, London Gateway, Southampton, these big container ports, for the goods coming on the long supply routes, on these big ships from Asia and India and the Middle East, these are providing a lot of the goods that people want to have around Christmas time.”

The situation is improving, I’m confident that people will be able to get their toys for Christmas

Oliver Dowden

He said he expects European goods to be on the shelves for Christmas, adding: “So I don’t feel particularly grumpy knowing our business, but I do wonder about, you know, if my wife needs to pre-buy some early Christmas presents for the kids.”

Co-chairman of the Conservative Party Oliver Dowden insisted the Government was “working through these challenges” amid a build-up of cargo at UK ports.

He told Sky News: “There is though clearly a challenging problem, particularly with HGV drivers, not just here, it’s across Europe. Poland, the US, even China has this challenge, that’s why we’ve been taking steps to address it, whether it is, for example with training, 5,000 more places for training HGV drivers, making the process more flexible. We’re working through these challenges to address them.”

Asked about potential Christmas shortages, he said: “The situation is improving, I’m confident that people will be able to get their toys for Christmas. Some people buy very early for Christmas, my wife is quite an early Christmas buyer, others buy later. I would say just buy as you do normally.”

Asked if Father Christmas would visit, Mr Dowden said: “Yes, I have children myself and they can be (comfortable) on that front.”

Alex Hersham, the chief executive and co-founder of London-based digital freight forwarding company Zencargo, which helps the likes of Vivienne Westwood, Swoon Furniture and Soho Home, said: “Some containers have been sitting at Felixstowe port for double the usual length of time – between 10 and 20 days – pushing the port towards capacity.

“With Felixstowe handling almost 40% of all the containers coming to and from the UK, this adds yet more imbalance to Britain’s supply chain, especially in the current peak consumer period we are entering ahead of Christmas.

The toy sector is not alone in facing huge global and local supply challenges at the current time

British Toy & Hobby Association

“Businesses need supply chain visibility now more than ever. Knowing where goods currently are, where they will be, and when, will help businesses to plan for disruptions and counteract severe delays. It is essential that retailers and consumers prepare for an extended disruption to the supply chain, and plan for what will be a Christmas heavily impacted by these issues.”

Sites elsewhere across the world have also suffered significant delays.

Retailers have highlighted particular issues in China and east Asia, where pandemic restrictions and poor weather conditions have affected shipping.

A spokesperson for the British Toy & Hobby Association said: “Nobody wants to face shortages for things they need or are seeking but we are facing shortages in some form in various ways presently.

“The toy sector is not alone in facing huge global and local supply challenges at the current time.

“A combination of restricted transport options and availability and higher transportation costs face our sector like many others. We understand people are concerned about shortages and it is a concern we share – we expect continued disruption to delivery schedules in varying degrees over the coming months.

“Toy manufacturers are working around the clock to face down this unwelcome vortex of logistical challenges to try to ensure their toys arrive and provide the range of choice consumers seek each autumn/winter and that companies wish to provide.”

He added: “There are plenty of toys to choose from presently but in common with other sectors’ advice, buying early – especially if buying for a Christmas or a birthday present – is prudent.”

A spokeswoman for Associated British Ports (ABP), which runs and operates 21 ports around Britain, said: “ABP is aware of the challenges some UK ports are facing; however ABP’s significant investment in infrastructure, people, equipment and technology has meant that we are well-placed to manage the present challenges.

“Our teams at all locations are working hard with our customers and other supply chain partners, and we can confirm that all of ABP’s 21 ports are currently running without any delays or disruption to services.”

The Independent

Black Friday mattress deals 2021: When does the sale start and what discounts can we expect?

Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is fast approaching, with the annual shopping bonanza seeing all our favourite retailers slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more.Once a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, the sale was first brought to the UK by Amazon in 2010. Ever since, the number of participating retailers has increased, with the deals getting bigger and the sales starting earlier. Now, Black Friday spans an entire weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday.As it’s the perfect time...
SHOPPING
foodmanufacture.co.uk

2 Sisters boss warns of less choice and higher prices

Consumers need to be prepared for higher prices and less choice, warned 2 Sisters Food Group president Ranjit Singh Boparan. Food is too cheap and prices need to reflect the spiralling costs faced by food manufacturers, he argued. British shoppers will soon be faced with a ‘great food reset’ with less choice and higher prices, thanks to rampant inflation and a continued lack of labour.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Food prices will go up ‘tremendously’: Billionaire supermarket owner

Americans will see food costs rise "tremendously" in the coming weeks, according to billionaire supermarket owner John Catsimatidis. Catsimatidis, who is the president of Gristedes and D'Agostino Foods, discussed his concerns about inflation and supply chain issues on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria," and warned companies like Nabisco, Pepsi and Coke will begin to prioritize products and raise prices in order to get ahead.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Goto Energy becomes 13th supplier to quit troubled energy market

Goto Energy has become the latest in an ever-growing list of energy suppliers to go out of business since the start of September amid a massive spike in gas prices.The company, which supplies around 22,000 households in the UK, ceased to trade on Monday, regulator Ofgem announced.These customers will be protected by Ofgem’s safety net, which will ensure they are assigned a new supplier and will not have their supply interrupted.Around two million customers have seen their energy supplier go bust in the last seven weeks.Only last week Daligas, Pure Planet and Colorado Energy all ceased trading within 24 hours...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Boris Johnson to laud green credentials of firm that runs ‘UK’s largest carbon emitter’

The company behind a power plant accused of being Britain’s biggest carbon emitter is set to be highlighted by Boris Johnson as an example of the “best of UK innovation and green technology”, The Independent has learned. The prime minister will this week host 200 investors at a summit featuring 12 companies that are supporting his 10-point climate plan and “helping cement the UK’s position as a science superpower and the world’s number-one centre for green technology”.But among the companies is the Drax Group, whose taxpayer-subsidised renewable energy plant in north Yorkshire...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Britain tries to win over international investors at post-Brexit London summit

Britain’s government will seek to woo global financiers at London’s Science Museum on Tuesday after years of uncertainty triggered by Brexit and the pandemic chilled overseas investment in the country. The leaders of some of the world’s largest financial institutions will then be hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle.The drive to attract foreign investment into the country follows a sharp drop in the number of projects funded from external sources since the 2016 referendum and a fall in 2020, following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to figures from the trade department.Conversations with investors are starting to turn a corner with...
ECONOMY
click orlando

Target adds ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ prior to holiday shopping

Want to snag some early holiday deals, but short on cash? Target’s got you. The retailer has teamed up with financial companies Affirm and Sezzle to offer installment plans. [TRENDING: Rain-making sandwich: Central Florida stuck between 2 systems | Brian Laundrie’s sister says she would ‘turn him in’| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
SHOPPING
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

