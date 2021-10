Usually routine mandatory title defenses don’t turn into utter circuses like Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr, but such is the reality when Triller is involved. After numerous postponements and other tomfoolery, Triller Fight Club is no longer going to promote the lightweight championship bout. Mike Coppinger reported that the IBF ruled Triller to be in default of its deposit, which means Matchroom Boxing will now get the rights to the fight and that also means Lopez and Kambosos will see their (still career-high) purses reduced.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO