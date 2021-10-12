CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Repertory Theater Honors Milwaukee Area Hair Salons with Steel Magnolias Team Truvy Awards

By Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Urban Milwaukee
 7 days ago

Milwaukee, Wis – October 12, 2021 – Milwaukee Repertory Theater is thrilled to honor four salon honorees and eight salon honorable mentions with the Steel Magnolias Team Truvy Awards during the run of Steel Magnolias, November 9 – December 5, 2021. Team Truvy Awards selected salons were nominated by community members and exemplify the values of dedication to their clients and community and a commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility. A committee of local leaders and Milwaukee Rep staff have selected the following salons to be recognized as Team Truvy Awards honorees and honorable mentions. All selected salons serve the greater Milwaukee community and work towards the betterment of our city.

