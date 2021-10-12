CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flashing Cow Statue in Daggett, Michigan

By Mark Frankhouse
wrkr.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm always astounded by all the cool roadside sculptures and attractions that are spread all over Michigan, but this one generally confused me. In Daggett, Michigan, in the Upper Peninsula there is a spot where apparently a roadside sculpture of a cow must have been cow-called... "Show us your teats!" The driveway display includes a cow which is flashing people like it's Mardi Gras , a cow made up to look like a waiter, and a self-garnishing hot dog man. So...I got questions.

