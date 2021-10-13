CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, ID

Roots Chips announced as finalist for entrepreneur week competition

press-times.com
 6 days ago

Roots Chips will be representing Aberdeen at the annual Trailmix pitch competition during Boise Entrepreneur Week from Oct. 18 to 22. Founded by Zoey and Ladd Wahlen, Roots Chips makes handmade, gluten-free and all-natural Idaho potato chips. They source potatoes directly from their family farm, which implements regenerative agricultural practices that sequester carbon and help improve the environment. Roots Chips’ “Potatoes With a Purpose” initiative makes donations to various organizations that fight hunger, from Idaho to Iowa.

www.press-times.com

