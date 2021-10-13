CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapter 31: Yishai – Mr. Burr

 5 days ago

Recap: Yehudis and Chevi discover the treasure that was written about in the journal. It’s in the attic of the house. They find out later that that was why the man kept coming and snooping around. There was a fight between the owner and the man and his wife who were relatives. The owner didn’t believe there was a treasure in the house. Now that it was found, she claims it is hers. Yehudis’ father calls in a rav who listens to the situation and declares it goes to the finder. A letter inside from Mr. Blennerhassett states how he learned his lesson not to run after riches, and whoever finds this treasure should donate the money to charity. Yehudis and Chevi sit down to read the end of the journal.

