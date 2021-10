It’s been a couple of days since Windows 11 was officially released and I daresay that more than a few of you have already been checking it out. If you are a Ryzen CPU owner, however, then it seems that you might be part of one of the most notable early-doors glitches as following a report via PCGamesN, both AMD and Microsoft have confirmed that a bug exists in the operating system than can see the processor’s performance reduced by as much as 15%!

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO