Lake Villa, IL

Bid Notice ADVERTISEMENT FOR B...

 6 days ago

Bid Notice ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lake Villa Community Consolidated School District No. 41, Lake County, Illinois, will receive sealed bids for cleaning and custodial services. Bids must be received on or before Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Lake Villa Community Consolidated School District No. 41, 131 McKinley Avenue, Lake Villa, Illinois 60046. At that time, the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Requests for bid packets and other inquiries should be directed to Kevin G. Weisenberger, CPMM, Director of Facilities of Lake Villa Community Consolidated School District No. 41, at kevin.weisenberger@district41.org. Published in Daily Herald October 13, 2021 (4571620) , posted 10/13/2021.

Daily Herald

Extension of Palatine Downtown TIF takes steps forward

A proposed extension of the Downtown Tax Increment Financing District in Palatine is taking steps forward with support from key players. The TIF district, created in 1999, is set to expire at the end of next year, but the village wants to extend its life to fund a few more projects.
PALATINE, IL
Daily Herald

Schaumburg GOP to honor veterans, first responders Oct. 23

The Schaumburg Township Republican Organization will salute local veterans and first responders at its next monthly breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 23. The event will feature special speaker Darin Felgenhauer, a Marine veteran and lieutenant in the Hoffman Estates Police Department. Also invited are the mayors of Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Elk...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Daily Herald

Pritzker urges eligible residents to get COVID-19 booster shot

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging eligible residents to schedule COVID-19 booster shots, particularly older residents. Expecting new guidance from federal officials later this week or early next week on booster shots for those who received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, Pritzker held a news conference today to promote the need for booster shot planning and announce strategies to provide such inoculations in nursing homes and other congregate care settings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lake Villa, IL
Lake County, IL
Lake County, IL
Illinois Education
Daily Herald

Imagine a day without water

Living on Lake Michigan, water feels like an almost endless resource, which is why the average person doesn't think about the complex and important infrastructure involved in ensuring water comes out of the tap each day. We turn on the shower and water comes out. We flush the toilet and water goes away. For most of us, it's as simple as that.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

River Trails District 26 honored for sustainability efforts

River Trails Elementary School District 26 in Mount Prospect recently received a Reducing the Energy Intensity of the World Award for its sustainability commitments, including a significant reduction in energy consumption at its facilities, officials announced this week. The award from Trane Technologies coincided with the christening of the newly...
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
