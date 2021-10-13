Bid Notice ADVERTISEMENT FOR B...
Bid Notice ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lake Villa Community Consolidated School District No. 41, Lake County, Illinois, will receive sealed bids for cleaning and custodial services. Bids must be received on or before Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Lake Villa Community Consolidated School District No. 41, 131 McKinley Avenue, Lake Villa, Illinois 60046. At that time, the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Requests for bid packets and other inquiries should be directed to Kevin G. Weisenberger, CPMM, Director of Facilities of Lake Villa Community Consolidated School District No. 41, at kevin.weisenberger@district41.org. Published in Daily Herald October 13, 2021 (4571620) , posted 10/13/2021.marketplace.dailyherald.com
