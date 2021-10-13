CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Binance to halt Chinese yuan trading amid Beijing’s crypto crackdown

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – Binance will stop the use of the Chinese yuan on its peer-to-peer trading platform, the latest move by major global cryptocurrency exchanges to cut their ties with mainland Chinese investors following an intense crackdown on the sector. Binance, one of the world’s largest exchange by trading volumes,...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

China's Crackdown on Cryptocurrencies and its Impact on Crypto Mining Companies Outside the Country

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Last month, the Chinese government announced a crackdown on all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies and issued a countrywide ban on cryptocurrency mining, the energy-consuming process by which cryptocurrency tokens are produced.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Chinese Yuan#Cryptocurrency#Reuters#Okex
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after China slowdown as investors await earnings

Major U.S. stock indexes kicked off the week on a soft note Monday, under pressure after data showed slowing economic growth in China, and as investors awaited a heavy slate of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153 points, or 0.4%, to 35,143, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.3% to trade at 14,853. China reported 4.9% year-over-year growth in the third quarter, a big slowdown from the 7.9% recorded in the second quarter as construction output slowed.
STOCKS
101 WIXX

German fintech N26 valued at more than $9 billion after fundraising

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The German online bank N26 said on Monday that it had completed a $900 million fundraising round that valued the company at more than $9 billion. It is good news for the bank, which in recent months has come under fire for breaches related to money laundering controls and prevention.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
TheConversationAU

China's global diplomatic approach is shifting, and Australia would do well to pay attention to it

In 1934, Mao Zedong’s embattled guerrilla forces began what was to prove an epic military withdrawal from southern China to a stronghold in the north of the country. This became known as the Long March. It enabled the Communists to break out of so-called “encirclement campaigns” to fight another day against Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists. In Chinese Communist Party history, there is hardly a more indelible moment. It is certain to have been imprinted on the consciousness of Xi Jinping by his father Xi Zhongxun, a Mao-era military commissar and later a vice premier. Fast forward to 2021, and there have been...
INDIA
Washington Post

China’s power shortages, housing struggles put the brakes on its economy

It was the summer when the rains wouldn’t stop. The lights went out. And a housing boom came to a shuddering halt. China’s economy still grew 4.9 percent in the third quarter, matching its rate from a year earlier. But it lagged behind projections, reflecting that simply controlling the spread of the coronavirus isn’t enough to ensure smooth sailing.
ECONOMY
WREG

China’s economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth is sinking under pressure from a construction slowdown and power shortages, prompting warnings about a possible shock to its trading partners and global financial markets. The world’s second-largest economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous […]
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

No place to hide: investors to trawl Europe’s Q3 earnings for inflation clues

LONDON (Reuters) – As Europe’s third quarter reporting season kicks into gear, investors are scrutinising company results for any signs that supply chain strains, labour shortages and surging energy prices are starting to undermine profits. Confidence in Europe’s earnings resilience has helped the continent’s bourses recover from a wobble in...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

China, Russia navy ships jointly sail through Japan strait

TOKYO (Reuters) – A group of 10 military vessels from China and Russia sailed through a narrow strait separating Japan’s main island and its northern island of Hokkaido on Monday, the Japanese defence ministry said on Tuesday. It was the first time Japan, which closely monitors military exercises in its...
MILITARY
101 WIXX

China denies report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle

BEIJING (Reuters) -China tested a space vehicle in July, not a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile as reported by the Financial Times, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday. Quoting five people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reported on Saturday that China had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew...
CHINA
101 WIXX

Asian shares track Wall Street higher, China rebounds

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, supported by a tech-driven Wall Street rally, and a rebound in Chinese markets a day after weak data heightened investor concerns about the world’s second-largest economy. The dollar was under pressure as weak U.S. factory data tempered expectations about any near-term...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Crypto exchange Bakkt, owned by ICE, falls in trade debut on NYSE

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. , the digital asset marketplace that was launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange , fell on Monday in its first day trading, down around 2%. Its debut on the ICE-owned NYSE marks the consummation of its merger with special purpose acquisition corp, or SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings , which it combined with in a deal with an enterprise value of about $2.1 billion. SPACs are companies that raise funds by going public and then acquire a business or businesses. VPC is backed by Chicago-based Victory Park Capital. Bakkt is headed Gavin Michael who was head of technology for Citigroup Inc.'s global consumer bank.
STOCKS
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
AFP

Cryptocurrencies can undermine effectiveness of US sanctions: Treasury

The rising use of cryptocurrencies could undermine effectiveness of US economic and financial sanctions and potentially dent the role of the American dollar, the Treasury Department said Monday. Following a review on the US sanctions system, Treasury found that "while sanctions remain an essential and effective policy tool, they also face new challenges including rising risks from new payments systems, the growing use of digital assets, and cybercriminals." Treasury sanctions work by blocking targets -- individuals, government officials or companies -- from using the US financial system, which in effect cuts them off from banking or profiting from trade in most of the world. But digital currencies and alternative payment platforms "offer malign actors opportunities to hold and transfer funds outside the traditional dollar-based financial system," the report said.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy