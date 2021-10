In what comes as a surprise, Microsoft today announced that it is beginning the rollout of Windows 11 to devices that are running supported hardware. While the company had promised that the rollout will commence on October 5, the company seems to have changed its mind and begun rolling out the new OS to users a day earlier. Of course, the date is already October 5 in some regions like Australia, but the firm specifically notes that the "upgrade will start to be delivered to qualifying devices beginning Oct. 4".

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO