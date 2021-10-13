CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Tension over Beirut blast probe nudges Lebanon into new crisis

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (Reuters) – Growing tension over a judicial probe into last year’s Beirut port blast threatens to push Lebanon into yet another political crisis, testing Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s new government as it struggles to dig the country out of economic collapse. More than a year since the explosion ripped...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KELO-FM

Beirut bloodshed deepens doubts over port blast probe

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The fate of a probe into the Beirut port explosion appears in increasing doubt after a bitter political dispute about the actions of the judge leading the investigation set off Lebanon’s bloodiest street violence in more than a decade. Seven Shi’ite Muslims were killed by gunfire that...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Beirut port blast: The tensions around the investigation

Tensions in Lebanon over an investigation into last year's devastating explosion at Beirut's port have spilled over into violence, with clashes leaving at least six people dead. The colossal blast would have tested any country but Lebanon was already stuck in a deep economic crisis, with rampant inflation, power cuts...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Beirut blast probe to resume as court rejects challenges

Lebanon s appeals court on Monday rejected lawsuits filed against the lead investigator of the Beirut port explosion in a decision that allows him to resume his work, the country's National News agency said. Monday’s ruling came a week after three former Cabinet ministers, who are also defendants in the investigation, accused the judge of bias and filed lawsuits demanding he be dismissed. The challenge automatically suspended the probe until the decision was reached. The appeals court rejected the request to remove Judge Tarek Bitar, saying doing so is not its jurisdiction. It fined each of the three former...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Hassan Khalil
Person
Nabih Berri
Person
Najib Mikati
Person
Hassan Diab
Lexington Clipper-Herald

Several wounded during Beirut shooting over port blast probe

The Lebanese army are deployed in the streets of Beirut as gun fire exchanges turn the capital into a war zone a few blocks from the Justice Palace, where hundreds of black-clad protesters had gathered to demand the removal of judge Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator in the port blast.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Who will form Iraq's next government?

Iraq's October 10 elections reinforced the parliamentary strength of mercurial Shiite preacher Moqtada Sadr and saw a sharp decline in that of his adversaries, the pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi alliance, according to preliminary results. According to preliminary results the Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political arm of the multi-party Hashed, emerged from the election with only around 15 seats in parliament.
MIDDLE EAST
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Beirut#Iran#Reuters#Shi Ite#Parliament#Al Mayadeen#Sunni
AFP

US accuses Maduro of putting extradited businessman above country

The United States on Monday criticized Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's suspension of dialogue with the opposition, saying he was putting the fate of an extradited businessman accused of money laundering above the country's future. State Department spokesman Ned Price hit out at Maduro as Colombian national Alex Saab appeared in a Miami court after his Saturday extradition from the West African island nation of Cape Verde. Maduro -- whose legitimacy is contested by the United States and most Latin American and European countries -- reacted furiously to the extradition and suspended talks with Juan Guaido, the opposition leader considered interim president by Washington. "They are putting the place of one individual above the welfare, above the well-being, above the livelihoods of the millions of Venezuelans who have made clear their aspirations for democracy, for greater freedom, for prosperity," Price told reporters.
MIAMI, FL
AFP

Inmate who leaked Russia prison rape video seeks French asylum

The former inmate behind a video leak showing alleged rape and torture inside a Russian prison said he could no longer keep the explosive revelations to himself, speaking to AFP from France where he is now seeking asylum. Belarus-born whistleblower Sergei Savelyev "was authorised to enter French territory to file his asylum application within eight days", his lawyer, Aude Rimailho, told AFP on Monday evening. Savelyev fled after his release from prison in February, fearing kidnapping or even death. He smuggled shocking footage out of a jail in the central city of Saratov showing abuse in several jails, including one allegedly showing a male prisoner screaming while being raped with a broomstick.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: army

Israel does not want war with Lebanon's Hezbollah but is prepared to face about 2,000 rockets a day from the armed group if conflict breaks out, a senior Israeli military official told AFP. In May this year, the Israeli army fought an 11-day war against Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip, who fired around 4,400 projectiles towards the Jewish state. He said that in the case of "conflict or a war with Hezbollah, we expect more than five times the number of rockets fired every day from Lebanon to Israel". 
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Military News Editor

Moscow: "U.S. warship entered territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills"

The U.S. Navy has rejected claims that they tried to enter "Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills on October 15th." "The Russian Defense Ministry's claim about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," stated U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet headquarters in a statement. "U.S. destroyer, the USS Chafee, was conducting routine operations in international water in the Sea of Japan on October 15 when a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer came within about 60 meters of it."
101 WIXX

Mekelle, capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray, hit by air strikes – regional TV

(Reuters) – Mekelle, the capital of northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region, was hit by hit by air strikes on Monday, regionally controlled television reported. Tigrai Television, controlled by the region’s Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), reported that the air strikes had injured several civilians. An aid worker and a diplomat also told Reuters that there were air strikes in Mekelle.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US defence chief in Georgia for military talks

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Georgia Monday on the first leg of a visit to three allies on the Black Sea, aiming to deliver a message of support against threats from Russia. The first Pentagon chief to visit since 2014, Austin will seek to renew a military training program and demonstrate Americaâs commitment to Tbilisi, which has sought for years to become a full member of NATO. "We are reassuring and reinforcing the sovereignty of countries that are on the front lines of Russian aggression," a senior US defence official told reporters ahead of the trip. Russian troops are stationed in two Georgian breakaway regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and Moscow opposes any move to elevate the countryâs NATO status from partner-state level to full member.
GEORGIA STATE
UPI News

Russia closes diplomatic mission to NATO over spying accusations

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Russian government said Monday that it's closing its military liaison mission to NATO and recalled staffers to Moscow, in retaliation to the alliance expelling several Russians last week and accusing them of espionage. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov made the announcement during a news conference...
MILITARY
The Independent

Afghan Taliban's victory boosts Pakistan's radicals

In Pakistan’s rugged tribal regions along the border with Afghanistan a quiet and persistent warning is circulating: The Taliban are returning. Pakistan’s own Taliban movement, which had in years past waged a violent campaign against the Islamabad government, has been emboldened by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan.They seem to be preparing to retake control of the tribal regions that they lost nearly seven years ago in a major operation by Pakistan’s military. Pakistani Taliban are already increasing their influence. Local contractors report Taliban-imposed surcharges on every contract and the killing of those who defy...
MIDDLE EAST
101 WIXX

Russia’s remote permafrost thaws, threatening homes and infrastructure

CHURAPCHA, Russia (Reuters) – The old airport in the Siberian settlement of Churapcha has been unusable for years, its runway transformed into a swampy field of puffed-up mounds and reliefs. Like cities and towns across northern and northeastern Russia, Churapcha is suffering the consequence of climate change thawing the permafrost...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy