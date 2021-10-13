CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From calibration to parameter learning: Harnessing the scaling effects of big data in geoscientific modeling

By Wen-Ping Tsai
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe behaviors and skills of models in many geosciences (e.g., hydrology and ecosystem sciences) strongly depend on spatially-varying parameters that need calibration. A well-calibrated model can reasonably propagate information from observations to unobserved variables via model physics, but traditional calibration is highly inefficient and results in non-unique solutions. Here we propose a novel differentiable parameter learning (dPL) framework that efficiently learns a global mapping between inputs (and optionally responses) and parameters. Crucially, dPL exhibits beneficial scaling curves not previously demonstrated to geoscientists: as training data increases, dPL achieves better performance, more physical coherence, and better generalizability (across space and uncalibrated variables), all with orders-of-magnitude lower computational cost. We demonstrate examples that learned from soil moisture and streamflow, where dPL drastically outperformed existing evolutionary and regionalization methods, or required only ~12.5% of the training data to achieve similar performance. The generic scheme promotes the integration of deep learning and process-based models, without mandating reimplementation.

www.nature.com

Nature.com

0.79"‰ppm scale-factor nonlinearity whole-angle microshell gyroscope realized by real-time calibration of capacitive displacement detection

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 79 (2021) Cite this article. Whole-angle gyroscopes have broad prospects for development with inherent advantages of excellent scale factor, wide bandwidth and measurement range, which are restrictions on rate gyroscopes. Previous studies on the whole-angle mode are based mostly on the linear model of Lynch, and the essential nonlinearity of capacitive displacement detection is always neglected, which has significant negative effects on the performance. In this paper, a novel real-time calibration method of capacitive displacement detection is proposed to eliminate these nonlinear effects. This novel method innovatively takes advantage of the relationship between the first and third harmonic components of detective signals for calibration. Based on this method, the real-time calibration of capacitive displacement detection is achieved and solves the problems of traditional methods, which are usually related to the vibration amplitude, environmental variations and other factors. Furthermore, this novel calibration method is embedded into a whole-angle control system to restore the linear capacitive response in real time and then combined with a microshell resonator for the first time to exploit the enormous potential of an ultrahigh Q factor and symmetric structure. The effectiveness is proven because the angle drift is reduced significantly to improve the scale-factor nonlinearity by 14 times to 0.79"‰ppm with 0.0673Â°/h bias instability and a 0.001Â°/s rate threshold, which is the best reported performance of the MEMS whole-angle gyroscope thus far. More importantly, this novel calibration method can be applied for all kinds of resonators with the requirement of a linear capacitive response even under a large resonant amplitude.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Genome-wide detection of cytosine methylations in plant from Nanopore data using deep learning

In plants, cytosine DNA methylations (5mCs) can happen in three sequence contexts as CpG, CHG, and CHH (where H"‰="‰A, C, or T), which play different roles in the regulation of biological processes. Although long Nanopore reads are advantageous in the detection of 5mCs comparing to short-read bisulfite sequencing, existing methods can only detect 5mCs in the CpG context, which limits their application in plants. Here, we develop DeepSignal-plant, a deep learning tool to detect genome-wide 5mCs of all three contexts in plants from Nanopore reads. We sequence Arabidopsis thaliana and Oryza sativa using both Nanopore and bisulfite sequencing. We develop a denoising process for training models, which enables DeepSignal-plant to achieve high correlations with bisulfite sequencing for 5mC detection in all three contexts. Furthermore, DeepSignal-plant can profile more 5mC sites, which will help to provide a more complete understanding of epigenetic mechanisms of different biological processes.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Methods in organoids: a model that goes beyond our imagination

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Over the past decade, adult stem cell-derived organoid systems have extended into diverse fields of biomedical science: the applications range from use as a model system for the basic biology of internal organs to a new platform for human biology, enabling the live biobanking of patient samples of cancer and other diseases, genetic engineering, image-based screening, genomics, and studies of infection biology1. Despite the rapid progress of the field, organoid technology has thus far been utilized only by a few leading laboratories and early adopters. It often takes years of trial and error to set up, since the cultures depend on complex growth factor cocktails, the handling of organoids needs extensive training, and obtaining human samples requires ethical permissions and collaboration with clinicians. More importantly, the potential of the system will not be fully realized while unpublished know-how and trade secrets form a barrier for newcomers to the field. In this special issue, a group of expert teams have therefore made a joint effort to share the methodological details of various organoid applications.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

The effects of an object's height and weight on force calibration and kinematics when post-stroke and healthy individuals reach and grasp

Impairment in force regulation and motor control impedes the independence of individuals with stroke by limiting their ability to perform daily activities. There is, at present, incomplete information about how individuals with stroke regulate the application of force and control their movement when reaching, grasping, and lifting objects of different weights, located at different heights. In this study, we assess force regulation and kinematics when reaching, grasping, and lifting a cup of two different weights (empty and full), located at three different heights, in a total of 46 participants: 30 sub-acute stroke participants, and 16 healthy individuals. We found that the height of the reached target affects both force calibration and kinematics, while its weight affects only the force calibration when post-stroke and healthy individuals perform a reach-to-grasp task. There was no difference between the two groups in the mean and peak force values. The individuals with stroke had slower, jerkier, less efficient, and more variable movements compared to the control group. This difference was more pronounced with increasing stroke severity. With increasing stroke severity, post-stroke individuals demonstrated altered anticipation and preparation for lifting, which was evident for either cortical lesion side.
Nature.com

The time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium processes

In this study, we consider the non-Markovian dynamics of the generic non-equilibrium kinetic process. We summarize the generalized master equation, the continuous and discrete forms of the time-fractional diffusion equation. Using path integral formulation, we generalized the solutions of the Markovian system to the non-Markovian for the non-equilibrium kinetic processes. Then, we obtain the time-fractional kinetic equation for the non-equilibrium systems in terms of free energy. Finally, we introduce a time-fractional equation to analyse time evolution of the open probability for the deformed voltage-gated ion-channel system as an example.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Organoids as host models for infection biology "“ a review of methods

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Infectious diseases are a major threat worldwide. With the alarming rise of antimicrobial resistance and emergence of new potential pathogens, a better understanding of the infection process is urgently needed. Over the last century, the development of in vitro and in vivo models has led to remarkable contributions to the current knowledge in the field of infection biology. However, applying recent advances in organoid culture technology to research infectious diseases is now taking the field to a higher level of complexity. Here, we describe the current methods available for the study of infectious diseases using organoid cultures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Biobanking of human gut organoids for translational research

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. The development of human organoid culture models has led to unprecedented opportunities to generate self-organizing, three-dimensional miniature organs that closely mimic in vivo conditions. The ability to expand, culture, and bank such organoids now provide researchers with the opportunity to generate next-generation living biobanks, which will substantially contribute to translational research in a wide range of areas, including drug discovery and testing, regenerative medicine as well as the development of a personalized treatment approach. However, compared to traditional tissue repositories, the generation of a living organoid biobank requires a much higher level of coordination, additional resources, and scientific expertise. In this short review, we discuss the opportunities and challenges associated with the generation of a living organoid biobank. Focusing on human intestinal organoids, we highlight some of the key aspects that need to be considered and provide an outlook for future development in this exciting field.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population

The conventional susceptible-infectious-recovered (SIR) model tends to magnify the transmission dynamics of infectious diseases, and thus the estimated total infections and immunized population may be higher than the threshold required for infection control and eradication. The study developed a new SIR framework that allows the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduced risk of contact infection to overcome the limitations of the conventional SIR model. Two new SIR models were formulated to mimic the declining transmission rate of infectious diseases at different stages of transmission. Model A utilized the declining transmission rate along with the reduced risk of contact infection following infection, while Model B incorporated the declining transmission rate following recovery. Both new models and the conventional SIR model were then used to simulate an infectious disease with a basic reproduction number (r0) of 3.0 and a herd immunity threshold (HIT) of 0.667 with and without vaccination. Outcomes of simulations were assessed at the time when the total immunized population reached the level predicted by the HIT, and at the end of simulations. Further, all three models were used to simulate the transmission dynamics of seasonal influenza in the United States and disease burdens were projected and compared with estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the simulated infectious disease, in the initial phase of the outbreak, all three models performed expectedly when the sizes of infectious and recovered populations were relatively small. As the infectious population increased, the conventional SIR model appeared to overestimate the infections even when the HIT was achieved in all scenarios with and without vaccination. For the same scenario, Model A appeared to attain the level predicted by the HIT and in comparison, Model B projected the infectious disease to be controlled at the level predicted by the HIT only at high vaccination rates. For infectious diseases with high r0, and at low vaccination rates, the level at which the infectious disease was controlled cannot be accurately predicted by the current theorem. Transmission dynamics of infectious diseases with herd immunity can be accurately modelled by allowing the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduction of contact infection risk after recovery or vaccination. Model B provides a credible framework for modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 promotes RIPK1 activation to facilitate viral propagation

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is the ongoing global pandemic that poses substantial challenges to public health worldwide. A subset of COVID-19 patients experience systemic inflammatory response, known as cytokine storm, which may lead to death. Receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) is an important mediator of inflammation and cell death. Here, we examined the interaction of RIPK1-mediated innate immunity with SARS-CoV-2 infection. We found evidence of RIPK1 activation in human COVID-19 lung pathological samples, and cultured human lung organoids and ACE2 transgenic mice infected by SARS-CoV-2. Inhibition of RIPK1 using multiple small-molecule inhibitors reduced the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung organoids. Furthermore, therapeutic dosing of the RIPK1 inhibitor Nec-1s reduced mortality and lung viral load, and blocked the CNS manifestation of SARS-CoV-2 in ACE2 transgenic mice. Mechanistically, we found that the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of SARS-CoV-2, NSP12, a highly conserved central component of coronaviral replication and transcription machinery, promoted the activation of RIPK1. Furthermore, NSP12 323L variant, encoded by the SARS-CoV-2 C14408T variant first detected in Lombardy, Italy, that carries a Pro323Leu amino acid substitution in NSP12, showed increased ability to activate RIPK1. Inhibition of RIPK1 downregulated the transcriptional induction of proinflammatory cytokines and host factors including ACE2 and EGFR that promote viral entry into cells. Our results suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may have an unexpected and unusual ability to hijack the RIPK1-mediated host defense response to promote its own propagation and that inhibition of RIPK1 may provide a therapeutic option for the treatment of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mouse Dspp frameshift model of human dentinogenesis imperfecta

Non-syndromic inherited defects of tooth dentin are caused by two classes of dominant negative/gain-of-function mutations in dentin sialophosphoprotein (DSPP): 5"² mutations affecting an N-terminal targeting sequence and 3"² mutations that shift translation into the"‰âˆ’"‰1 reading frame. DSPP defects cause an overlapping spectrum of phenotypes classified as dentin dysplasia type II and dentinogenesis imperfecta types II and III. Using CRISPR/Cas9, we generated a Dsppâˆ’1fs mouse model by introducing a FLAG-tag followed by a single nucleotide deletion that translated 493 extraneous amino acids before termination. Developing incisors and/or molars from this mouse and a DsppP19L mouse were characterized by morphological assessment, bSEM, nanohardness testing, histological analysis, in situ hybridization and immunohistochemistry. DsppP19L dentin contained dentinal tubules but grew slowly and was softer and less mineralized than the wild-type. DsppP19L incisor enamel was softer than normal, while molar enamel showed reduced rod/interrod definition. Dsppâˆ’1fs dentin formation was analogous to reparative dentin: it lacked dentinal tubules, contained cellular debris, and was significantly softer and thinner than Dspp+/+ and DsppP19L dentin. The Dsppâˆ’1fs incisor enamel appeared normal and was comparable to the wild-type in hardness. We conclude that 5"² and 3"² Dspp mutations cause dental malformations through different pathological mechanisms and can be regarded as distinct disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Regulators of human brain evolution

It is thought that the expanded size and synaptic complexity of the human prefrontal cortex (PFC) arose from evolutionary changes in patterns of developmental gene expression. Two new papers by Sestan and colleagues provide insight into the molecular basis of conserved and species-specific gene expression control in the developing PFC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Economical droplet-based microfluidic production of [F]FET and [F]Florbetaben suitable for human use

Current equipment and methods for preparation of radiopharmaceuticals for positron emission tomography (PET) are expensive and best suited for large-scale multi-doses batches. Microfluidic radiosynthesizers have been shown to provide an economic approach to synthesize these compounds in smaller quantities, but can also be scaled to clinically-relevant levels. Batch microfluidic approaches, in particular, offer significant reduction in system size and reagent consumption. Here we show a simple and rapid technique to concentrate the radioisotope, prior to synthesis in a droplet-based radiosynthesizer, enabling production of clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. The synthesis was carried out with an automated synthesizer platform based on a disposable Teflon-silicon surface-tension trap chip. Up to 0.1Â mL (4Â GBq) of radioactivity was used per synthesis by drying cyclotron-produced aqueous [18F]fluoride in small increments directly inside the reaction site. Precursor solution (10 ÂµL) was added to the dried [18F]fluoride, the reaction chip was heated for 5Â min to perform radiofluorination, and then a deprotection step was performed with addition of acid solution and heating. The product was recovered in 80 ÂµL volume and transferred to analytical HPLC for purification. Purified product was formulated via evaporation and resuspension or a micro-SPE formulation system. Quality control testing was performed on 3 sequential batches of each tracer. The method afforded production of up to 0.8Â GBq of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. Each production was completed within an hour. All batches passed quality control testing, confirming suitability for human use. In summary, we present a simple and efficient synthesis ofÂ clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB using a microfluidic radiosynthesizer. This work demonstrates that the droplet-based micro-radiosynthesizer has a potential for batch-on-demand synthesis of 18F-labeled radiopharmaceuticals for human use.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The genome-wide rate and spectrum of EMS-induced heritable mutations in the microcrustacean Daphnia: on the prospect of forward genetics

Forward genetic screening using the alkylating mutagen ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS) is an effective method for identifying phenotypic mutants of interest, which can be further genetically dissected to pinpoint the causal genetic mutations. An accurate estimate of the rate of EMS-induced heritable mutations is fundamental for determining the mutant sample size of a screening experiment that aims to saturate all the genes in a genome with mutations. This study examines the genome-wide EMS-induced heritable base-substitutions in three species of the freshwater microcrustacean Daphnia to help guide screening experiments. Our results show that the 10"‰mM EMS treatment induces base substitutions at an average rate of 1.17"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6/site/generation across the three species, whereas a significantly higher average mutation rate of 1.75"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6 occurs at 25"‰mM. The mutation spectrum of EMS-induced base substitutions at both concentration is dominated by G:C to A:T transitions. Furthermore, we find that female Daphnia exposed to EMS (F0 individuals) can asexually produce unique mutant offspring (F1) for at least 3 consecutive broods, suggestive of multiple broods as F1 mutants. Lastly, we estimate that about 750 F1s are needed for all genes in the Daphnia genome to be mutated at least once with a 95% probability. We also recommend 4-5 F2s should be collected from each F1 mutant through sibling crossing so that all induced mutations could appear in the homozygous state in the F2 population at 70"“80% probability.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of crosslink-induced heterogeneities on the transport and deformation behavior of hydrophilic ionic polymer membranes

Hydration and crosslinking in hydrophilic ionic polymers give rise to microstructural features that affect the diffusion of water and proton conductivity. In this work, we show that the local heterogeneities arising from domains that are more cross-linked and regions that are less cross-linked result in differential swelling behavior during diffusion of water and differential stresses during oscillatory deformation. Distinct signatures in the water uptake kinetics and the dynamic mechanical behavior are shown to be due to these heterogeneities, which are prominent at high and intermediate water contents and are unnoticeable or absent at low water contents. Using polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) cross-linked with sulfosuccinic acid (SSA) as a sample system, we show that differential swelling can lead to anomalous diffusion. In addition, the deformation of these polymers, carried out through large amplitude oscillatory shear experiments, results in strain hardening behavior due to the increased viscous dissipation arising from the differential movements of the polymer network due to the local heterogeneities. The proton conductivity of these materials is affected not only by these heterogeneities but also by the water distribution among the two types of hydrophilic groups ("“SO3H and "“OH) present in the system. Overall, we demonstrate the important role of crosslink heterogeneities and competitive hydration on the transport and deformation behavior of cross-linked hydrophilic ionic polymer systems.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural basis of soluble membrane attack complex packaging for clearance

Unregulated complement activation causes inflammatory and immunological pathologies with consequences for human disease. To prevent bystander damage during an immune response, extracellular chaperones (clusterin and vitronectin) capture and clear soluble precursors to the membrane attack complex (sMAC). However, how these chaperones block further polymerization of MAC and prevent the complex from binding target membranes remains unclear. Here, we address that question by combining cryo electron microscopy (cryoEM) and cross-linking mass spectrometry (XL-MS) to solve the structure of sMAC. Together our data reveal how clusterin recognizes and inhibits polymerizing complement proteins by binding a negatively charged surface of sMAC. Furthermore, we show that the pore-forming C9 protein is trapped in an intermediate conformation whereby only one of its two transmembrane Î²-hairpins has unfurled. This structure provides molecular details for immune pore formation and helps explain a complement control mechanism that has potential implications for how cell clearance pathways mediate immune homeostasis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Precision modeling of mitochondrial disease in rats via DdCBE-mediated mtDNA editing

Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) mutations manifest mainly as base changes, resulting in a broad spectrum of serious diseases in human1. To date, more than 270 pathogenic variants of mtDNA in humans have been reported and the number continues to rise2. Currently, no curative treatments for patients with mtDNA pathogenic mutations are available. There is an urgent need for the generation of animal models harboring precise human mtDNA variants to reveal the physiopathology and develop therapeutic approaches for these diseases. Mammalian animal models with pathogenetic mtDNA mutations could be generated by mitochondrial transplantation or screening new mtDNA mutations by using PolGD257A/WT lineages3, whereas neither of these strategies could produce animals with precise mtDNA mutations on demand. Recently, a bacterial toxin deaminase (DddA) from Burkholderia cenocepacia, was reported to be able to convert cytosine to uracil specifically within dsDNA. The toxin domain of DddA (DddAtox,1264"“1427 amino acids) could be engineered and incorporated with mitoTALE system to efficiently achieve C"‰âˆ™"‰G-to-T"‰âˆ™"‰A conversion in mtDNA of human cell lines4. This breakthrough technology, DddA-derived cytosine base editor (DdCBE), paves a new way to produce animal models with desired mtDNA mutations. Lately, DdCBE is used to mediate mtDNA editing in mouse, but does not cause apparent phenotype5. Rat is an important and widely used laboratory model and has many advantages, especially in physiology, toxicology, and pharmacology study. In this study, we explored the application of DdCBE in rats to generate a mitochondrial disease model with pathogenetic mtDNA mutations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modifying the mA brain methylome by ALKBH5-mediated demethylation: a new contender for synaptic tagging

Synaptic plasticity processes, which underlie learning and memory formation, require RNA to be translated local to synapses. The synaptic tagging hypothesis has previously been proposed to explain how mRNAs are available at specific activated synapses. However how RNA is regulated, and which transcripts are silenced or processed as part of the tagging process is still unknown. Modification of RNA by N6-methyladenosine (m6A/m) influences the cellular fate of mRNA. Here, by advanced microscopy, we showed that m6A demethylation by the eraser protein ALKBH5 occurs at active synaptic ribosomes and at synapses during short term plasticity. We demonstrated that at activated glutamatergic post-synaptic sites, both the YTHDF1 and YTHDF3 reader and the ALKBH5 eraser proteins increase in co-localisation to m6A-modified RNAs; but only the readers showed high co-localisation to modified RNAs during late-stage plasticity. The YTHDF1 and YTHFDF3 readers also exhibited differential roles during synaptic maturation suggesting that temporal and subcellular abundance may determine specific function. m6A-sequencing of human parahippocampus brain tissue revealed distinct white and grey matter m6A methylome profiles indicating that cellular context is a fundamental factor dictating regulated pathways. However, in both neuronal and glial cell-rich tissue, m6A effector proteins are themselves modified and m6A epitranscriptional and posttranslational modification processes coregulate protein cascades. We hypothesise that the availability m6A effector protein machinery in conjunction with RNA modification, may be important in the formation of condensed synaptic nanodomain assemblies through liquid-liquid phase separation. Our findings support that m6A demethylation by ALKBH5 is an intrinsic component of the synaptic tagging hypothesis and a molecular switch which leads to alterations in the RNA methylome, synaptic dysfunction and potentially reversible disease states.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Friction modulation in limbless, three-dimensional gaits and heterogeneous terrains

Motivated by a possible convergence of terrestrial limbless locomotion strategies ultimately determined by interfacial effects, we show how both 3D gait alterations and locomotory adaptations to heterogeneous terrains can be understood through the lens of local friction modulation. Via an effective-friction modeling approach, compounded by 3D simulations, the emergence and disappearance of a range of locomotory behaviors observed in nature is systematically explained in relation to inhabited environments. Our approach also simplifies the treatment of terrain heterogeneity, whereby even solid obstacles may be seen as high friction regions, which we confirm against experiments of snakes 'diffracting' while traversing rows of posts, similar to optical waves. We further this optic analogy by illustrating snake refraction, reflection and lens focusing. We use these insights to engineer surface friction patterns and demonstrate passive snake navigation in complex topographies. Overall, our study outlines a unified view that connects active and passive 3D mechanics with heterogeneous interfacial effects to explain a broad set of biological observations, and potentially inspire engineering design.
SCIENCE

