Evidences and drivers of ocean deoxygenation off Peru over recent past decades

By D. Espinoza-MorriberÃ³n
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeoxygenation is a major threat to the coastal ocean health as it impacts marine life and key biogeochemical cycles. Understanding its drivers is crucial in the thriving and highly exploited Peru upwelling system, where naturally low-oxygenated subsurface waters form the so-called oxygen minimum zone (OMZ), and a slight vertical shift in its upper limit may have a huge impact. Here we investigate the long-term deoxygenation trends in the upper part of the nearshore OMZ off Peru over the period 1970"“2008. We use a unique set of dissolved oxygen in situ observations and several high-resolution regional dynamical-biogeochemical coupled model simulations. Both observation and model present a nearshore deoxygenation above 150Â m depth, with a maximum trend of "“ 10Â ÂµmolÂ kgâˆ’1Â decade1, and a shoaling of the oxycline depth (âˆ’"‰6.4Â mÂ decadeâˆ’1). Model sensitivity analysis shows that the modeled oxycline depth presents a non-significant (+"‰0.9Â mÂ decadeâˆ’1) trend when remote forcing is suppressed, while a significant oxycline shoaling (âˆ’"‰3Â mÂ decadeâˆ’1) is obtained when the wind variability is suppressed. This indicates that the nearshore deoxygenation can be attributed to the slowdown of the near-equatorial eastward currents, which transport oxygen-rich waters towards the Peruvian shores. The large uncertainties in the estimation of this ventilation flux and the consequences for more recent and future deoxygenation trends are discussed.

Nature.com

Altered growth conditions more than reforestation counteracted forest biomass carbon emissions 1990"“2020

Understanding the carbon (C) balance in global forest is key for climate-change mitigation. However, land use and environmental drivers affecting global forest C fluxes remain poorly quantified. Here we show, following a counterfactual modelling approach based on global Forest Resource Assessments, that in 1990"“2020 deforestation is the main driver of forest C emissions, partly counteracted by increased forest growth rates under altered conditions: In the hypothetical absence of changes in forest (i) area, (ii) harvest or (iii) burnt area, global forest biomass would reverse from an actual cumulative net C source of c. 0.74 GtC to a net C sink of 26.9, 4.9 and 0.63 GtC, respectively. In contrast, (iv) without growth rate changes, cumulative emissions would be 7.4 GtC, i.e., 10 times higher. Because this sink function may be discontinued in the future due to climate-change, ending deforestation and lowering wood harvest emerge here as key climate-change mitigation strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of the 2016"“2018 fluid-injection induced seismicity in the High Agri Valley (Southern Italy) from improved detections using template matching

Improving the capability of seismic network to detect weak seismic events is one of the timeless challenges in seismology: the greater is the number of detected and locatable seismic events, the greater insights on the mechanisms responsible for seismic activation may be gained. Here we implement and apply a single-station template matching algorithm to detect events belonging to the fluid-injection induced seismicity cluster located in the High Agri Valley, Southern Italy, using the continuous seismic data stream of the closest station of the INSIEME network. To take into account the diversity of waveforms, albeit belonging to the same seismic cluster, eight different master templates were adopted. Afterwards, using all the stations of the network, we provide a seismic catalogue consisting of 196 located earthquakes, in the magnitude range âˆ’"‰1.2"‰â‰¤"‰Ml"‰â‰¤"‰1.2, with a completeness magnitude Mc"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.5"‰Â±"‰0.1. This rich seismic catalogue allows us to describe the damage zone of a SW dipping fault, characterized by a variety of fractures critically stressed in the dip range between"‰~"‰45Â° and ~"‰75Â°. The time-evolution of seismicity clearly shows seismic swarm distribution characteristics with many events of similar magnitude, and the seismicity well correlates with injection operational parameters (i.e. injected volumes and injection pressures).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Boride-derived oxygen-evolution catalysts

Metal borides/borates have been considered promising as oxygen evolution reaction catalysts; however, to date, there is a dearth of evidence of long-term stability at practical current densities. Here we report a phase composition modulation approach to fabricate effective borides/borates-based catalysts. We find that metal borides in-situ formed metal borates are responsible for their high activity. This knowledge prompts us to synthesize NiFe-Boride, and to use it as a templating precursor to form an active NiFe-Borate catalyst. This boride-derived oxide catalyzes oxygen evolution with an overpotential of 167"‰mV at 10"‰mA/cm2 in 1"‰M KOH electrolyte and requires a record-low overpotential of 460"‰mV to maintain water splitting performance for over 400"‰h at current density of 1"‰A/cm2. We couple the catalyst with CO reduction in an alkaline membrane electrode assembly electrolyser, reporting stable C2H4 electrosynthesis at current density 200"‰mA/cm2 for over 80"‰h.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Cryogenic land surface processes shape vegetation biomass patterns in northern European tundra

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 222 (2021) Cite this article. Tundra ecosystems have experienced changes in vegetation composition, distribution, and productivity over the past century due to climate warming. However, the increase in above-ground biomass may be constrained by cryogenic land surface processes that cause topsoil disturbance and variable microsite conditions. These effects have remained unaccounted for in tundra biomass models, although they can impact multiple opposing feedbacks between the biosphere and atmosphere, ecosystem functioning and biodiversity. Here, by using field-quantified data from northern Europe, remote sensing, and machine learning, we show that cryogenic land surface processes substantially constrain above-ground biomass in tundra. The three surveyed processes (cryoturbation, solifluction, and nivation) collectively reduced biomass by an average of 123.0"‰g"‰mâˆ’2 (âˆ’30.0%). This effect was significant over landscape positions and was especially pronounced in snowbed environments, where the mean reduction in biomass was 57.3%. Our results imply that cryogenic land surface processes are pivotal in shaping future patterns of tundra biomass, as long as cryogenic ground activity is retained by climate warming.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Fast ion transport for synthesis and stabilization of Î²-ZnSb

Mobile ion-enabled phenomena make Î²-Zn4Sb3 a promising material in terms of the re-entry phase instability behavior, mixed electronic ionic conduction, and thermoelectric performance. Here, we utilize the fast Zn2+ migration under a sawtooth waveform electric field and a dynamical growth of 3-dimensional ionic conduction network to achieve ultra-fast synthesis of Î²-Zn4Sb3. Moreover, the interplay between the mobile ions, electric field, and temperature field gives rise to exquisite core-shell crystalline-amorphous microstructures that self-adaptively stabilize Î²-Zn4Sb3. Doping Cd or Ge on the Zn site as steric hindrance further stabilizes Î²-Zn4Sb3 by restricting long-range Zn2+ migration and extends the operation temperature range of high thermoelectric performance. These results provide insight into the development of mixed-conduction thermoelectric materials, batteries, and other functional materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Divergent abiotic spectral pathways unravel pathogen stress signals across species

Plant pathogens pose increasing threats to global food security, causing yield losses that exceed 30% in food-deficit regions. Xylella fastidiosa (Xf) represents the major transboundary plant pest and one of the world's most damaging pathogens in terms of socioeconomic impact. Spectral screening methods are critical to detect non-visual symptoms of early infection and prevent spread. However, the subtle pathogen-induced physiological alterations that are spectrally detectable are entangled with the dynamics of abiotic stresses. Here, using airborne spectroscopy and thermal scanning of areas covering more than one million trees of different species, infections and water stress levels, we reveal the existence of divergent pathogen- and host-specific spectral pathways that can disentangle biotic-induced symptoms. We demonstrate that uncoupling this biotic"“abiotic spectral dynamics diminishes the uncertainty in the Xf detection to below 6% across different hosts. Assessing these deviating pathways against another harmful vascular pathogen that produces analogous symptoms, Verticillium dahliae, the divergent routes remained pathogen- and host-specific, revealing detection accuracies exceeding 92% across pathosystems. These urgently needed hyperspectral methods advance early detection of devastating pathogens to reduce the billions in crop losses worldwide.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Implications for conservation and game management of the roadkill levels of the endemic Iberian hare (Lepus granatensis)

The Iberian hare (Lepus granatensis) is an important small game species endemic to the Iberian Peninsula for which the incidence of roadkill is unknown. We surveyed Iberian hare"“vehicle accidents on road networks in southern Spain, focusing on roads that mainly run through favorable habitats for this species: Mediterranean landscapes with plots of arable crops, olive groves, and vineyards. We recorded roadkills over a 5-month period, estimated hare accident densities on roads, and compared these numbers to hare hunting yields in adjoining hunting estates. We also analyzed the spatial patterns of and potential factors influencing hare roadkills. We detected the existence of black spots for hare roadkills in areas with high landscape heterogeneity that also included embankments and nearby crossroads and had high traffic intensity. Hare roadkill levels ranged from 5 to 25% of the annual harvest of hares killed on neighboring hunting estates. We suggest that road collisions should be considered in Iberian hare conservation in addition to hunting, since they may represent an additive source of mortality. Game managers should address the issue of hare roadkill in harvest planning to compensate for hare accidents, adjusting hunting quotas to account for this unnatural source of mortality. Our results suggest future directions for applied research in road ecology, including further work on demographic compensation and roadkill mitigation.
WILDLIFE
#Pacific#Oceans#Ocean Current#Ocean Deoxygenation#Deep Sea#Omz#Oxycline Depth#Peruvian
Nature.com

Optimization of fish gelatin drying processes and characterization of its properties

JosÃ© de Arimateia Rodrigues do RegoÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0891-64384 &. LÃºcia de FÃ¡tima Henriques LourenÃ§oÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5009-82351Â. Fish skin is a raw material used for gelatin production. It can satisfy consumers with specific socio-cultural and religious needs. Different technologies have been studied for drying gelatin. Therefore, it is relevant to understand the influence of drying conditions on the final product. This study aims to optimize drying methods such as convection hot air alone and combined with infrared radiation to obtain gelatin from acoupa weakfish skin by using composite central rotational designs 22 and 23 and response surface methodology. The gelatin obtained from the optimized conditions were characterized based on their physical, chemical, technological, and functional properties. The desirability function results show the convection hot air as the most effective method when conducted at 59.14Â Â°C for 12.35Â h. Infrared radiation at 70Â Â°C for 2.0Â h and convective drying at 70Â Â°C for 3.5Â h were the best condition of the combined process. The gelatins obtained had gel strength of 298.00 and 507.33Â g and emulsion activity index of 82.46 and 62.77Â m2/g in the combined and convective methods, respectively, and protein content above 90%. These results indicate that the processes studied can be used to produce gelatin with suitable technological and functional properties for several applications.
AGRICULTURE
