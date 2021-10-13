CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigating the effects of polymer plugging mechanism of liquid production decrease and improvement by the cross-linked gel performance

By Kuiqian Ma
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMahamat Tahir Abdramane Mahamat ZeneÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4271-64752,3,. Polymer flooding, as the most successful and well-known chemical EOR method was broadly applied around the world. Mostly, contrasted with Waterflooding, the production rate decrease during polymer flooding is smaller based on field application. Nevertheless, the production liquid rate decreased critically in the middle phase to late phase due to plugging, which could lead the way to poor flooding performance and fewer cumulative oil. In this work, first, we approached the affecting polymer plugging mechanism model on liquid production decrease to investigate the parameters such as; solid-phase concentration (SOLIDMIN), reacting frequency factor (FREQFAC) and others affecting components are all investigated consecutively. Secondly the model approached by cross-linked gel for the improvement of production liquid rate.Â The physical work was designed by a physical model, and then the polymer adsorption that generating blockage emerging in permeability diminish assessed by a mathematical model. The outcomes specify that the existence of this debris, excessive assemblage of solid-phase and the excessive reactant frequency factor has major mechanical and physical parameters effects on the reservoir throughout polymer flooding. Polymer flood model base case liquid ratio loss is 11.15Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-01 to 2020-03-04. Comparing with the polymer flood model case 1, liquid ratio loss ranging to 1.97Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-02 to 2020-03-03. While the oil ratio loss of the polymer flood base case model between the years 2015-07-08 to 2020-03-04 attained 12.4Â m3/day contrasting with the polymer flood model case 1 oil ratio increase to 0.37Â m3/day between the years 2014-08-04 to 2019-04-02. The cross-linked gel model base case liquid ratio loss is 2.09Â m3/day between the years 2015-01-02 to 2020-02-03, while the oil ratio lost reached 9.15Â m3/day between the years 2015-09-01 to 2020-02-03. Contrasting with the cross-linked gel model case 2 liquid ratio recovered from the loss and attained 25.43Â m3/day in the year 2020-12-01, while the oil ratio is reached 15.22Â m3/day in the year 2020-12-01. Polymer flood model examined through cross-linked gel model performed reliable outcomes by taking out the plugging, which also occasioned the reservoir production rateÂ to decrease. With the application of cross-linked gel the affected parameters and the production rate have achieved an improvement.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

