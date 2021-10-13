CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environmental spatial heterogeneity of the impacts of COVID-19 on the top-20 metropolitan cities of Asia-Pacific

By Ghaffar Ali
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis study investigated the environmental spatial heterogeneity of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and spatial and temporal changes among theÂ top-20 metropolitan cities of theÂ Asia-Pacific. Remote sensing-based assessment is performed to analyze before and during theÂ lockdown amid COVID-19 lockdown in the cities. Air pollution and mobility data of each city (Bangkok, Beijing, Busan, Dhaka, Delhi, HoÂ ChiÂ Minh, Hong Kong, Karachi, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Wuhan, and few others) have been collected and analyzed for 2019 and 2020. Results indicated that almost every cityÂ was impacted positively regarding environmental emissions and visible reduction wereÂ found in Aerosol Optical Depth (AOD), sulfur dioxide (SO2), carbon monoxide (CO), and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) concentrations before and during lockdown periods of 2020 as compared to those of 2019. The highest NO2 emission reduction (~"‰50%) was recorded in Wuhan city during the lockdown of 2020. AOD was highest in Beijing and lowest in Colombo (<"‰10%). Overall, 90% movement was reduced till mid-April, 2020. A 98% reduction in mobility was recorded in Delhi, Seoul, and Wuhan. This analysis suggests that smart mobility and partial shutdown policies could be developed to reduce environmental pollutionsÂ in the region. Wuhan city is one of the benchmarks and can be replicated for the rest of the Asian cities wherever applicable.

Related
Reuters

Factbox: How COVID-19 in Southeast Asia is threatening global supply chains

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Fresh coronavirus outbreaks in Southeast Asia have hurt factory activity across industries, threatening the region's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and disrupting global supplies of goods such as apparels, automobiles, and electronics. Coronavirus curbs have led companies to shut factories and suspend or reduce operations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Flight Global.com

Asia-Pacific carriers warm to mandatory passenger jabs

At least three Asia-Pacific carriers have made it compulsory for all travellers to be fully-vaccinated before flying, as the region moves towards post-pandemic reopening. The move to only welcome vaccinated travellers come as countries in the region ramp up inoculations. Air New Zealand on 3 October rolled out what it called its “no jab, no fly” passenger vaccination mandate, requiring all international passenger to be fully inoculated before being allowed to board one of its flights into the country.
LIFESTYLE
Council on Foreign Relations

Is COVID-19 Shaking Up Politics in Southeast Asia?

Over the past fifteen years, politics have stagnated and democracy has faltered [PDF] in Southeast Asia. And after fending off the pandemic in 2020, the region is now facing a massive COVID-19 outbreak. The new wave is decimating populations and causing massive economic damage while also sparking ferment against the political order.
WORLD
irei.com

Asia Pacific home to top-ranking safe cities

The Asia Pacific region is home to six of the top 10 safest cities in the world, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit’s Safe Cities Index 2021, which is sponsored by NEC Corp. Among the overall regional rankings, Singapore took third place (behind Copenhagen and Toronto), followed by Sydney (4th), Tokyo (5th), Wellington (7th), and Hong Kong and Melbourne, which tied for eighth place. The only additional Asia Pacific city to receive a “very high” overall score in the top 20 was Osaka (17th) in Japan, with Taipei (24th), Seoul (25th) and Shanghai (30th) rounding out the top 30.
ASIA
ilo.org

Labour productivity trends in Asia and the Pacific highlight uneven COVID-19 impacts

Enhancing labour productivity is key to boosting living standards and hence is prioritized in the Sustainable Development Goals. In Asia and the Pacific, growth in labour productivity has been instrumental in reducing poverty in recent decades.1 The COVID-19 crisis, however, has reversed these productivity trends in parts of the region, reflecting both weak economic activity and labour market slack.2 Spurring a robust, human-centred recovery will necessitate a focus on creating more productive jobs, particularly in hard-hit sectors.
WORLD
Nature.com

Cardiometabolic syndrome and associated factors among Ethiopian public servants, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are increasingly becoming the global cause of premature death encompassing cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, respiratory diseases and diabetes mellitus. However, cardiometabolic risk factors in the general population, especially among the high-risk groups have rarely been assessed in Ethiopia. The study aimed to assess the prevalence of metabolic syndrome, its components and associated factors among staff in the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI). An institutional-based cross-section study was conducted from March to June 2018 among EPHI staff members. A total of 450 study participants were involved in the study, and the World Health Organization NCD STEPS survey instrument version 3.1 was used for the assessment. The biochemical parameters were analyzed by using COBAS 6000 analyzer. Statistical package for the social science (SPSS) version 20 was used for data analysis. Both bivariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were used to identify associated risk factors. p value"‰<"‰0.05 was considered for statistical significance. The overall prevalence of metabolic syndrome was 27.6% and 16.7% according to IDF and NCEP criteria respectively, with males having greater prevalence than females (35.8% vs 19.4%). Central obesity, low high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and hypertension had a prevalence of 80.2%, 41.3%, and 23.6%, respectively. In multivariate analysis increasing age and having a higher body mass index (25"“29.9) were significantly associated with metabolic syndromes. The magnitude of metabolic syndrome was relatively high among public employees. Preventive intervention measures should be designed on the modification of lifestyle, nutrition and physical activities, and early screening for early identification of cardiometabolic risks factors should be practised to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.
WORLD
Nature.com

Experimental study on the properties of modern blue clay brick for Kaifeng People's Conference Hall

This article presents building assessment research comprising on-site inspections, indoor scientific tests, and material performance studies on the wall blue clay bricks in the Kaifeng People's Conference Hall, objectively developing an enhanced scientific understanding to renovate modern buildings. Using X-ray diffraction (XRD), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), alongside a parametric study of density, moisture content, water absorption, void ratio, frosting, compressive strength, and softening coefficient in assessing the material health of the blue clay bricks and it's non-key parts, in developing "appropriate and compatible renovation" to repair contemporaneous buildings. The composition, pore characteristics, weathering degree, and mechanical properties of the blue clay brick samples were analyzed. These parameters showed that blue clay brick fired at less than 1000Â Â°C; the main mineral composition as quartz, followed by albite, mica, and anorthite. Its density was 1.573Â g/cm3, less than the 1.70Â g/cm3 of ordinary clay brick. According to the standards, the water absorption was greater than that of regular sintered bricks by more than 18% and was slightly frosted. Compressive strength being less than MU10 did not meet the current design specifications for masonry. Its softening coefficient was between 0.70 and 0.85, but its water resistance was relatively good. The research results provide an essential reference for judging the health and longevity of modern buildings to achieve scientific guidelines for practical protection.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

China's global diplomatic approach is shifting, and Australia would do well to pay attention to it

In 1934, Mao Zedong’s embattled guerrilla forces began what was to prove an epic military withdrawal from southern China to a stronghold in the north of the country. This became known as the Long March. It enabled the Communists to break out of so-called “encirclement campaigns” to fight another day against Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists. In Chinese Communist Party history, there is hardly a more indelible moment. It is certain to have been imprinted on the consciousness of Xi Jinping by his father Xi Zhongxun, a Mao-era military commissar and later a vice premier. Fast forward to 2021, and there have been...
INDIA
Nature.com

Countries of the Indo-Gangetic Plain must unite against air pollution

Muhammad Fahim Khokhar ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-4489-6593 0 ,. Muhammad Shehzaib Anjum ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-2873-5741 1 ,. Abdus Salam ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-5609-6828 2 ,. Vinayak Sinha ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-5508-0779 3 ,. Manish Naja ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-4597-1690 4 ,. Hiroshi Tanimoto ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-5424-9923 5 ,. James H. Crawford ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-6982-0934 6 &. Mohammed Iqbal Mead ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-0436-4074...
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Australia’s biggest city is starting to live with Covid. Asia will be watching

Melanie McTighe and her 92-year-old father live in the same city, but they haven’t been able to see each other for almost four months. That changed on Monday as Sydney, Australia’s largest city and the capital of New South Wales, emerges from a strict lockdown imposed in June to contain a Delta outbreak.
WORLD
Nature.com

Altered growth conditions more than reforestation counteracted forest biomass carbon emissions 1990"“2020

Understanding the carbon (C) balance in global forest is key for climate-change mitigation. However, land use and environmental drivers affecting global forest C fluxes remain poorly quantified. Here we show, following a counterfactual modelling approach based on global Forest Resource Assessments, that in 1990"“2020 deforestation is the main driver of forest C emissions, partly counteracted by increased forest growth rates under altered conditions: In the hypothetical absence of changes in forest (i) area, (ii) harvest or (iii) burnt area, global forest biomass would reverse from an actual cumulative net C source of c. 0.74 GtC to a net C sink of 26.9, 4.9 and 0.63 GtC, respectively. In contrast, (iv) without growth rate changes, cumulative emissions would be 7.4 GtC, i.e., 10 times higher. Because this sink function may be discontinued in the future due to climate-change, ending deforestation and lowering wood harvest emerge here as key climate-change mitigation strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Divergent abiotic spectral pathways unravel pathogen stress signals across species

Plant pathogens pose increasing threats to global food security, causing yield losses that exceed 30% in food-deficit regions. Xylella fastidiosa (Xf) represents the major transboundary plant pest and one of the world's most damaging pathogens in terms of socioeconomic impact. Spectral screening methods are critical to detect non-visual symptoms of early infection and prevent spread. However, the subtle pathogen-induced physiological alterations that are spectrally detectable are entangled with the dynamics of abiotic stresses. Here, using airborne spectroscopy and thermal scanning of areas covering more than one million trees of different species, infections and water stress levels, we reveal the existence of divergent pathogen- and host-specific spectral pathways that can disentangle biotic-induced symptoms. We demonstrate that uncoupling this biotic"“abiotic spectral dynamics diminishes the uncertainty in the Xf detection to below 6% across different hosts. Assessing these deviating pathways against another harmful vascular pathogen that produces analogous symptoms, Verticillium dahliae, the divergent routes remained pathogen- and host-specific, revealing detection accuracies exceeding 92% across pathosystems. These urgently needed hyperspectral methods advance early detection of devastating pathogens to reduce the billions in crop losses worldwide.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

AÂ neutralizing IL-11 antibody reduces vessel hyperplasia in a mouse carotid artery wire injury model

Vascular restenosis remains a major problem in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD). Neointimal hyperplasia, defined by post-procedure proliferation and migration of vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) is a key underlying pathology. Here we investigated the role of Interleukin 11 (IL-11) in a mouse model of injury-related plaque development. Apoeâˆ’/âˆ’ mice were fed a hyperlipidaemic diet and subjected to carotid wire injury of the right carotid. Mice were injected with an anti-IL11 antibody (X203), IgG control antibody or buffer. We performed ultrasound analysis to assess vessel wall thickness and blood velocity. Using histology and immunofluorescence approaches, we determined the effects of IL-11 inhibition on VSMC and macrophages phenotypes and fibrosis. Treatment of mice with carotid wire injury using X203 significantly reduced post-endothelial injury vessel wall thickness, and injury-related plaque, when compared to control. Immunofluorescence staining of the injury-related plaque showed that X203 treatment did not reduce macrophage numbers, but reduced the number of VSMCs and lowered matrix metalloproteinase 2 (MMP2) levels and collagen content in comparison to control. X203 treatment was associated with a significant increase in smooth muscle protein 22Î± (SM22Î±) positive cells in injury-related plaque compared to control, suggesting preservation of the contractile VSMC phenotype. Interestingly, X203 also reduced the collagen content of uninjured carotid arteries as compared to IgG, showing an additional effect on hyperlipidemia-induced arterial remodeling in the absence of mechanical injury. Therapeutic inhibition of IL-11 reduced vessel wall thickness, attenuated neointimal hyperplasia, and has favorable effects on vascular remodeling following wire-induced endothelial injury. This suggests IL-11 inhibition as a potential novel therapeutic approach to reduce arterial stenosis following revascularization in CAD and PAD patients.
SCIENCE
hospitalitynet.org

The Key Q2 Trends for Travelers in Asia Pacific

The Q2 Travel Recovery Trend Report offers valuable insights into the interests of travelers during this still uncertain time. Previously, we shared our findings about the North American and EMEA markets in the second quarter of the year, but now let’s see what the data tells us about travelers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, and try to understand how these trends compare to what’s happening on a global scale and in other markets.
WORLD
Nature.com

The dialysis facility levels and sizes are associated with outcomes of incident hemodialysis patients

The outcomes of patients with incident kidney failure who start hemodialysis are influenced by several factors. Whether hemodialysis facility characteristics are associated with patient outcomes is unclear. We included adults diagnosed as having kidney failure requiring hemodialysis during January 1, 2001 to December 31, 2013 from the Taiwan National Health Insurance Research Database to perform this retrospective cohort study. The exposures included different sizes and levels of hemodialysis facilities. The outcomes were all-cause mortality, cardiovascular death, infection-related death, hospitalization, and kidney transplantation. During 2001"“2013, we identified 74,406 patients and divided them in to three groups according to the facilities where they receive hemodialysis: medical center (n"‰="‰8263), non-center hospital (n"‰="‰40,008), and clinic (n"‰="‰26,135). The multivariable Cox model demonstrated that a larger facility size was associated with a low mortality risk (hazard ratio [HR] 0.991, 95% confidence interval [95% CI] 0.984"“0.998; every 20 beds per facility). Compared with medical centers, patients in non-center hospitals and clinics had higher mortality risks (HR 1.13, 95% CI 1.09"“1.17 and HR 1.11, 95% CI 1.06"“1.15, respectively). Patients in medical centers and non-center hospitals had higher risk of hospitalization (subdistribution HR [SHR] 1.11, 95% CI 1.10"“1.12 and SHR 1.22, 95% CI 1.21"“1.23, respectively). Patients in medical centers had the highest rate of kidney transplantation among the three groups. In patients with incident kidney failure, a larger hemodialysis facility size was associated with lower mortality. Overall, medical center patients had a lower mortality rate and higher transplantation rate, whereas clinic patients had a lower hospitalization risk.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A new opportunity for the emerging tellurium semiconductor: making resistive switching devices

The development of the resistive switching cross-point array as the next-generation platform for high-density storage, in-memory computing and neuromorphic computing heavily relies on the improvement of the two component devices, volatile selector and nonvolatile memory, which have distinct operating current requirements. The perennial current-volatility dilemma that has been widely faced in various device implementations remains a major bottleneck. Here, we show that the device based on electrochemically active, low-thermal conductivity and low-melting temperature semiconducting tellurium filament can solve this dilemma, being able to function as either selector or memory in respective desired current ranges. Furthermore, we demonstrate one-selector-one-resistor behavior in a tandem of two identical Te-based devices, indicating the potential of Te-based device as a universal array building block. These nonconventional phenomena can be understood from a combination of unique electrical-thermal properties in Te. Preliminary device optimization efforts also indicate large and unique design space for Te-based resistive switching devices.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Optimization of fish gelatin drying processes and characterization of its properties

JosÃ© de Arimateia Rodrigues do RegoÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0891-64384 &. LÃºcia de FÃ¡tima Henriques LourenÃ§oÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5009-82351Â. Fish skin is a raw material used for gelatin production. It can satisfy consumers with specific socio-cultural and religious needs. Different technologies have been studied for drying gelatin. Therefore, it is relevant to understand the influence of drying conditions on the final product. This study aims to optimize drying methods such as convection hot air alone and combined with infrared radiation to obtain gelatin from acoupa weakfish skin by using composite central rotational designs 22 and 23 and response surface methodology. The gelatin obtained from the optimized conditions were characterized based on their physical, chemical, technological, and functional properties. The desirability function results show the convection hot air as the most effective method when conducted at 59.14Â Â°C for 12.35Â h. Infrared radiation at 70Â Â°C for 2.0Â h and convective drying at 70Â Â°C for 3.5Â h were the best condition of the combined process. The gelatins obtained had gel strength of 298.00 and 507.33Â g and emulsion activity index of 82.46 and 62.77Â m2/g in the combined and convective methods, respectively, and protein content above 90%. These results indicate that the processes studied can be used to produce gelatin with suitable technological and functional properties for several applications.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Fast ion transport for synthesis and stabilization of Î²-ZnSb

Mobile ion-enabled phenomena make Î²-Zn4Sb3 a promising material in terms of the re-entry phase instability behavior, mixed electronic ionic conduction, and thermoelectric performance. Here, we utilize the fast Zn2+ migration under a sawtooth waveform electric field and a dynamical growth of 3-dimensional ionic conduction network to achieve ultra-fast synthesis of Î²-Zn4Sb3. Moreover, the interplay between the mobile ions, electric field, and temperature field gives rise to exquisite core-shell crystalline-amorphous microstructures that self-adaptively stabilize Î²-Zn4Sb3. Doping Cd or Ge on the Zn site as steric hindrance further stabilizes Î²-Zn4Sb3 by restricting long-range Zn2+ migration and extends the operation temperature range of high thermoelectric performance. These results provide insight into the development of mixed-conduction thermoelectric materials, batteries, and other functional materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Curvature flows, scaling laws and the geometry of attrition under impacts

Impact induced attrition processes are, beyond being essential models of industrial ore processing, broadly regarded as the key to decipher the provenance of sedimentary particles. Here we establish the first link between microscopic, particle-based models and the mean field theory for these processes. Based on realistic computer simulations of particle-wall collision sequences we first identify the well-known damage and fragmentation energy phases, then we show that the former is split into the abrasion phase with infinite sample lifetime (analogous to Sternberg's Law) at finite asymptotic mass and the cleavage phase with finite sample lifetime, decreasing as a power law of the impact velocity (analogous to Basquin's Law). This splitting establishes the link between mean field models (curvature-driven partial differential equations) and particle-based models: only in the abrasion phase does shape evolution emerging in the latter reproduce with startling accuracy the spatio-temporal patterns (two geometric phases) predicted by the former.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

K15 promoter-driven enforced expression of NKIRAS exhibits tumor suppressive activity against the development of DMBA/TPA-induced skin tumors

NKIRAS1 and NKIRAS2 (also called as ÎºB-Ras) were identified as members of the atypical RAS family that suppress the transcription factor NF-ÎºB. However, their function in carcinogenesis is still controversial. To clarify how NKIRAS acts on cellular transformation, we generated transgenic mice in which NKIRAS2 was forcibly expressed using a cytokeratin 15 (K15) promoter, which is mainly activated in follicle bulge cells. The ectopic expression of NKIRAS2 was mainly detected in follicle bulges of transgenic mice with NKIRAS2 but not in wild type mice. K15 promoter-driven expression of NKIRAS2 failed to affect the development of epidermis, which was evaluated using the expression of K10, K14, K15 and filaggrin. However, K15 promoter-driven expression of NKIRAS2 effectively suppressed the development of skin tumors induced by treatment with 7,12-dimethylbenz(a)anthracene (DMBA)/12-O-tetradecanoylphorbol 13-acetate (TPA). This observation suggested that NKIRAS seemed to function as a tumor suppressor in follicle bulges. However, in the case of oncogenic HRAS-driven cellular transformation of murine fibroblasts, knockdown of NKIRAS2 expression drastically suppressed HRAS-mutant-provoked cellular transformation, suggesting that NKIRAS2 was required for the cellular transformation of murine fibroblasts. Furthermore, moderate enforced expression of NKIRAS2 augmented oncogenic HRAS-provoked cellular transformation, whereas an excess NKIRAS2 expression converted its functional role into a tumor suppressive phenotype, suggesting that NKIRAS seemed to exhibit a biphasic bell-shaped enhancing effect on HRAS-mutant-provoked oncogenic activity. Taken together, the functional role of NKIRAS in carcinogenesis is most likely determined by not only cellular context but also its expression level.
CANCER

