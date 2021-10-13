Environmental spatial heterogeneity of the impacts of COVID-19 on the top-20 metropolitan cities of Asia-Pacific

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are increasingly becoming the global cause of premature death encompassing cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, respiratory diseases and diabetes mellitus. However, cardiometabolic risk factors in the general population, especially among the high-risk groups have rarely been assessed in Ethiopia. The study aimed to assess the prevalence of metabolic syndrome, its components and associated factors among staff in the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI). An institutional-based cross-section study was conducted from March to June 2018 among EPHI staff members. A total of 450 study participants were involved in the study, and the World Health Organization NCD STEPS survey instrument version 3.1 was used for the assessment. The biochemical parameters were analyzed by using COBAS 6000 analyzer. Statistical package for the social science (SPSS) version 20 was used for data analysis. Both bivariate and multivariate logistic regression analyses were used to identify associated risk factors. p value"‰<"‰0.05 was considered for statistical significance. The overall prevalence of metabolic syndrome was 27.6% and 16.7% according to IDF and NCEP criteria respectively, with males having greater prevalence than females (35.8% vs 19.4%). Central obesity, low high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and hypertension had a prevalence of 80.2%, 41.3%, and 23.6%, respectively. In multivariate analysis increasing age and having a higher body mass index (25"“29.9) were significantly associated with metabolic syndromes. The magnitude of metabolic syndrome was relatively high among public employees. Preventive intervention measures should be designed on the modification of lifestyle, nutrition and physical activities, and early screening for early identification of cardiometabolic risks factors should be practised to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

