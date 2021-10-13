Environmental spatial heterogeneity of the impacts of COVID-19 on the top-20 metropolitan cities of Asia-Pacific
This study investigated the environmental spatial heterogeneity of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and spatial and temporal changes among theÂ top-20 metropolitan cities of theÂ Asia-Pacific. Remote sensing-based assessment is performed to analyze before and during theÂ lockdown amid COVID-19 lockdown in the cities. Air pollution and mobility data of each city (Bangkok, Beijing, Busan, Dhaka, Delhi, HoÂ ChiÂ Minh, Hong Kong, Karachi, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Wuhan, and few others) have been collected and analyzed for 2019 and 2020. Results indicated that almost every cityÂ was impacted positively regarding environmental emissions and visible reduction wereÂ found in Aerosol Optical Depth (AOD), sulfur dioxide (SO2), carbon monoxide (CO), and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) concentrations before and during lockdown periods of 2020 as compared to those of 2019. The highest NO2 emission reduction (~"‰50%) was recorded in Wuhan city during the lockdown of 2020. AOD was highest in Beijing and lowest in Colombo (<"‰10%). Overall, 90% movement was reduced till mid-April, 2020. A 98% reduction in mobility was recorded in Delhi, Seoul, and Wuhan. This analysis suggests that smart mobility and partial shutdown policies could be developed to reduce environmental pollutionsÂ in the region. Wuhan city is one of the benchmarks and can be replicated for the rest of the Asian cities wherever applicable.www.nature.com
