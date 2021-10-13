Avoiding Burnout at Work
While it may seem that most of America was on leave the last twelve months, the truth is that most people were working harder than ever. This excess in work, combined with the stress of a global pandemic, has led to an increase in employee burnout. According to Dr. Jill Suttie, contributing editor for Greater Good magazine, people feel less productive, emotionally exhausted, and disconnected from coworkers. These people are also more likely to suffer negative effects on their health and are more likely to quit their jobs.webbweekly.com
Comments / 0