Match two on the evening was against Martin Luther of Greendale. Set one only had three servers. Mollie Murphy and Audrey Jacklin served eight points each and Makenzie Luehring finished the set with six serves. Set two was also about strong serving as Makenzie led with 15 straight points, while Mollie finished up the last five. Ava Walz, Makenna Burg, and Rachel Weed were each able to get one kill respectively.