NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR T...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE PROPOSED 2022 BUDGET of the OTEGO FIRE DISTRICT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the proposed 2022 Budget of the Otego Fire District of the Town of Otego, Otsego County, State of New York, will be presented to the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Otego Fire District, for its consideration. A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD AT 6:00 PM at the Otego Fire Hall, River Street, Otego, New York on Tuesday, the 19th day of October 2021, pursuant to Town Law 105. The purpose of the public hearing is to allow any person to be heard in favor of or against the proposed budget as it is submitted, or for or against any item or items contained in the proposed budget and hearing all persons interested in the subject concerning same. A copy of the proposed budget is available at the Office of the Town Clerk of the Town of Otego, Municipal Building, Route 7, Otego, New York, where it may be inspected by any interested person during regular office hours. Dated: October 1, 2021 BOARD OF FIRE COMMISSIONERS OTEGO FIRE DISTRICT PO BOX 303 OTEGO, NY 13825 By: Lewis A. Keyser Secretary.