Girls Freshman Volleyball JV2 beats East Troy 2 – 0

On Monday, your JV2 Chargers hosted a non conference quad. Our first team was East Troy. Makenzie Luehring led in serves with 13 straight which included six aces. Ava Walz led in kills with three in set one. Set two was a bit ugly. Five missed serves kept East Troy in the game way too long. Kaylee Schwister, Rachel Weed, and Audrey Jacklin all tallied three kills a piece. Luckily, the Chargers we able to take the win and move on the next match.